ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo

Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Daily Mail

Rock'n'roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87: Great Balls of Fire singer passes away at his home in Memphis - six days after he was inducted into Country Hall of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock and roll legend behind Great Balls Of Fire, has died at the age of 87. Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Lewis' first hit was the 1957 track Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, followed by the iconic song Great Balls Of Fire which was even featured in both Top Gun films.
MEMPHIS, TN
Footwear News

Kanye West Shows Up Uninvited to Skechers Headquarters, Escorted Off Property

Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company. In a statement from Skechers, West was engaging in unauthorized filming, which led to him and his party to being escorted from the building by two Skechers execuntives after a brief conversation. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement read. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy