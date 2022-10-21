Read full article on original website
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo
Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
Rock'n'roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87: Great Balls of Fire singer passes away at his home in Memphis - six days after he was inducted into Country Hall of Fame
Jerry Lee Lewis, the rock and roll legend behind Great Balls Of Fire, has died at the age of 87. Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, according to TMZ. Lewis' first hit was the 1957 track Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On, followed by the iconic song Great Balls Of Fire which was even featured in both Top Gun films.
If You've Worked As A PA In Hollywood, We Want To Hear Your Stories
We want to hear all the behind-the-scenes details — literally.
Kanye West Shows Up Uninvited to Skechers Headquarters, Escorted Off Property
Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company. In a statement from Skechers, West was engaging in unauthorized filming, which led to him and his party to being escorted from the building by two Skechers execuntives after a brief conversation. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement read. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other...
"Hocus Pocus" Star Omri Katz Says He Was High While Filming The Movie
"We got it done, but that was kind of a wake-up call, like, Omri, you've got to be a little more professional and make sure you hit your cues!"
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Tweets From Season 1, Episode By Episode
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny tweets for now, at least.
Rod Stewart's Son Reveals He Was Rushed to Hospital After Getting Hit By a Truck
Rod Stewart's son Sean suffered a horrible accident on Monday evening that landed him in the hospital. The singer's son shared the story with Instagram followers, explaining that he was hospitalized after getting hit by a truck. "I got hit by a truck at a red light," Sean wrote in...
