Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company. In a statement from Skechers, West was engaging in unauthorized filming, which led to him and his party to being escorted from the building by two Skechers execuntives after a brief conversation. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement read. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO