SheKnows

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo

Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Vibe

Lil Durk Hit With $350K Lawsuit Over Missed Bahamas Show Date

According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...
Footwear News

Kanye West Shows Up Uninvited to Skechers Headquarters, Escorted Off Property

Kanye “Ye” West is seemingly on the move. One day after Adidas ended its partnership with the Yeezy founder, West “arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers’ corporate offices in Los Angeles” on Wednesday afternoon, according to the company. In a statement from Skechers, West was engaging in unauthorized filming, which led to him and his party to being escorted from the building by two Skechers execuntives after a brief conversation. “Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” the statement read. “We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other...
