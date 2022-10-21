Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Tigers hire Rob Metzler as new vice president, assistant GM
The Detroit Tigers have hired Rob Metzler as the organization’s new vice president and assistant general manager. Metzler joins the Tigers after spending the last 15 years with the Tampa Bay Rays, in which he spent the last seven as their senior director of amateur scouting. Working for the Rays, Metzler was instrumental in drafting 2022 All-Star Game starter Shane McClanahan, Nathaniel Lowe, Joe Ryan and Taylor Walls.
Nets And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports for Wednesday's contest.
MLive.com
3 things we learned: Detroit Lions currently hold No. 1 pick in NFL draft
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Detroit Lions’ losing streak has now reached four games after a 24-6 loss on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Here are three things we learned in yet another defeat for Dan Campbell, who is just 4-18-1 in Detroit. The Lions are careening toward the No....
MLive.com
Tigers’ new president putting stamp on front office
DETROIT -- The offseason hasn’t begun and the hard part -- building a winning roster for 2023 -- is only beginning. But new Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris has started making his imprint on the club’s organizational structure. The biggest move came this week with...
MLive.com
Ex-Michigan defensive end suspended for two games by NFL
The NFL has suspended Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark for two games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The ex-Michigan standout pleaded guilty last month to multiple counts of misdemeanors stemming from a June 2021 incident in Los Angeles, where he was in possession of an assault weapon. Officers discovered the weapon after pulling Clark over for a code violation.
MLive.com
Lions captain Michael Brockers faces uncertain future after benching
Michael Brockers was voted a defensive captain after just one season in Detroit, a testament to the outstanding leadership he has brought to the franchise. But there’s no question he’s also been a disappointment on the field, and now his future is clouded by uncertainty. The veteran defensive...
MLive.com
Player of the Year top 10: Detroit King QB Dante Moore has true talent
NOTE: MLive is profiling each of the top 10 players selected for Michigan High School Football Player of the Year. Click here to see all 10 players selected. For Dante Moore’s opponents, they have been counting down the days for when they no longer have to go up against him. Every since he began starting as a freshman, Moore has been one of the most successful quarterbacks in Michigan. Along the way, he has earned a five-star rating and committed to play at Oregon.
MLive.com
Red Wings only team without regulation loss, but Lalonde says ‘pump the brakes’
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are the only team without a regulation loss, but coach Derek Lalonde hasn’t suddenly become superstitious, other than one habit. “I have had the one sweater on the entire time, but you’ll see that through five-game losing streaks, too,” he said. “There’s a lack of depth to my wardrobe.”
