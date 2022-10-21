ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read the 'pros and cons' list a young woman accidentally sent to her boyfriend while trying to decide if they should break up

By Belinda Cleary
 4 days ago

One of Kyle and Jackie O's newest recruits has left her shock-jock colleagues speechless after revealing the brutal pros and cons list she sent her ex boyfriend.

Mel, who joined the KIIS radio team a few months ago, said she accidentally sent her boyfriend the list while trying to decide whether or not she should break up with him.

The list, which begins with a dozen ego-boosting compliments, highlights the way the man looks when the sun is bright as the first con.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mylY5_0ih8nWBW00
Kyle and Jackie O have bee left in shock after reading a scathing list of pros and cons one of their team accidentally sent her boyfriend

And the seemingly innocent remark had Kyle and Jackie squirming.

'She is saying she doesn't like the way he squints his eyes and nose,' Jackie clarified.

'It is deep seeded, you only hate that if you don't like someone at all and you are looking for something to pick on, when these little things creep in it is finished,' Kyle said.

The cons list also mentions her boyfriend's weight gain, his desire to live with his parents forever and his aversion to travel.

She mentions he wants to be intimate too much, is lazy and doesn't want to save money.

The warm, fuzzy feelings Kyle wanted to 'bask in' following the pros list were quickly dashed by the cons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcjEK_0ih8nWBW00
She mentions he wants to be intimate too much, is lazy and doesn't want to save money (stock image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I3qZL_0ih8nWBW00
'He sounds like the best man on the planet,' Kyle said after Jackie read the first half of the misdirected text (Pictured: this is a mock up of the texts)

'He sounds like the best man on the planet,' Kyle said after Jackie read the first half of the misdirected text.

The pros included loving the way her boyfriend cuddles, kisses and watches her favourite movies despite not really enjoying the plot.

She went on to explain she feels good when he tells her he loves her and that he 'smells really good'.

'He comforts me when I am sad and loves me for who I am,' she added.

The radio hosts ultimately decided the boyfriend in the story was a 'loser', because he didn't have ambitions or want to leave his parents' house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BRPI9_0ih8nWBW00
Mel explained the list was made four years ago when he was 21 and she was 19, and that they got through the awkward moment before he dumped her six months later (Pictured: This is a mock up of the texts)

Mel explained the list was made four years ago when he was 21 and she was 19, and that they got through the awkward moment before he dumped her six months later.

'We were watching Friends in our matching T-shirts when I asked if we should plan a trip to Bali together and he said we need to discuss our future,' she said, blind sighted.

She is now engaged to her ex boyfriend's friend.

Jackie called for other callers to share their own pros and cons lists for their partners, insisting most women have made a pros and cons list.

