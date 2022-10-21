Read full article on original website
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Nehalem Candidate Forum, 2022 – Video
The Nehalem candidates forum was held on Tuesday, October 18th and was attended by mayoral candidate Phil Chick and council candidate David Cram. Both Mr. Cram and Mr. Chick expressed an interest in serving the community. The discussion was well attended both by a few people on Zoom, and several residents and UGB residents in the audience.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway
Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeilly moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B
The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: The Fog of Politics and Economics
I thought I’d begin my report this week with a few words about fog and hot air. After all – it is election season!. Driving home carefully through the fog Saturday night, I was thinking about our change of seasons. Here at the coast, we get fog in the fall. And in the summer, we get fog too! So much for change! And why is it foggy here when it is sunny everywhere else?
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg, Oregon November Ballots Missing Candidates, Here is What Voters Are Advised To do
The Yamhill County Clerk office has became aware that mistakes are printed on ballots mailed to residents in Newberg, Oregon. These mistakes are specific but voters are encouraged to vote for candidates appearing on their ballot as they normally would and to not leave any fields bank when voting for candidates.
police1.com
Ore. gun control law draws concern among police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Bay Community College President Ross Tomlin honored with highest Oreogn Community College Association award – prestigious Howard Cherry Award
Dr. Ross Tomlin has been awarded the Howard Cherry Community College Administrator award for 2022 by the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA). The award is its highest honor, and represents outstanding accomplishments on behalf of community colleges in Oregon. It is named after the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Awardees must be responsible for bringing statewide recognition to community colleges through their contributions. Tomlin will be presented with the award at the OCCA conference in Sunriver, Oregon, on November 3.
Washington County officially opens new Safe Rest Pods
The Safe Rest Pods are a temporary option while the city of Hillsboro develops a year-round shelter to meet the needs of the local houseless community.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Golf, Gardens, and Gatherings: Crowd assembles to discuss community effort to determine the future of closed Alderbrook Golf Course October 24, 2022
At noon, on October 24th, over 150 people from the local communities assembled at Hydrangea Ranch on the Kilchis River. They were there to listen to Pat Zweifel, owner of Hydrangea Ranch and a well known distance runner and coach, speak about his hopes and plans for the now-closed Alderbrook Golf Course. The group sitting in the chairs in the big barn represented a wide swath of Tillamook County. Zweifel had invited everyone interested in re-opening the currently closed golf course to attend and enjoy a light lunch.
State Police Wildlife officer answers questions surrounding Eli the Elk’s death
After Eli the Elk’s demise, Deb Atiyeh with the Gazette sat down with Joe Warwick of the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police in Warrenton. Following is our Questions and Answers regarding the wounded bull elk in Cannon Beach. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. (Sergeant Warwick can be reached at: joseph.warwick@osp.oregon.gov or 971-673-4005) Gazette: What was the cause of this elk’s injury before you had...
Local governments want to explore if Lewis and Clark Bridge replacement is needed
The Washington State Department of Transportation said the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Longview, Wash. to Rainier, Ore. is safe to drive on, but the Cowlitz Wahkiakum Council of Governments said if it had the funding, it would take a closer look.
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile
Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun at ER in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
iheart.com
Fire Damages Former Restaurant
Multiple calls to 911 Sunday evening beginning at 10:00 pm, reporting 10-foot tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of a business at 725 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro. Engine 1 arrived to find the single-story commercial building with active fire. A second alarm was activated to bring additional resources to the scene to help fight the fire. Due to the severity of the fire and concerns about the structural integrity of the building, firefighters did not make entry into the building and fought the fire from the exterior. Firefighters reported that a significant portion of the building was impacted by the fire. No injuries were reported.
Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful
Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
More than 38 tons of marijuana seized from farm near Newberg
Sheriff's office leads bust on Stone Road that reveals a large-scale storage and transport operation. The largest marijuana seizure in the century-plus history of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office went down this week on a farm in rural Newberg. YCSO deputies, with help from other public safety agencies, descended on a farm at 14750 N.E. Stone Road on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. "Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area," a YCSO release said. "Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Tillamook Cheesemakers Secue Cowapa League Title with Win Over Scappoose on Friday Oct. 21st
After a slow 0-2 start to the season, the Cheesemakers football squad (4-0 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) have won their last six games in a row, including a thriller last Friday night against league foe the Scappoose Indians (3-1 Cowapa League, 6-2 overall) to capture their first league. title in...
Comments / 0