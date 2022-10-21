ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway Beach, OR

tillamookcountypioneer.net

Nehalem Candidate Forum, 2022 – Video

The Nehalem candidates forum was held on Tuesday, October 18th and was attended by mayoral candidate Phil Chick and council candidate David Cram. Both Mr. Cram and Mr. Chick expressed an interest in serving the community. The discussion was well attended both by a few people on Zoom, and several residents and UGB residents in the audience.
NEHALEM, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Charles McNeilly is running for Mayor of Rockaway

Charles McNeilly is running for mayor of Rockaway. Having been a project manager in the banking and technology industries for many years, he felt like he had a lot to offer the city. Mr. McNeilly moved to the coast in 2015, after having visited for years. He was motivated to...
ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Port of Tillamook Bay Signs Contract to Assess Viability of Hangar B

The Port of Tillamook Bay has signed a contract with Wood Research and Development LLC to do a thorough analysis of the vitality of Hangar B. The last time an assessment of the building was completed was in 2011 as part of the FEMA projects being contemplated after the loss of the railroad in 2007. At that time, the study determined that the building needed a new roof among other structural improvements.
TILLAMOOK, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

NEWS UPDATE FROM STATE REPRESENTATIVE DAVID GOMBERG: The Fog of Politics and Economics

I thought I’d begin my report this week with a few words about fog and hot air. After all – it is election season!. Driving home carefully through the fog Saturday night, I was thinking about our change of seasons. Here at the coast, we get fog in the fall. And in the summer, we get fog too! So much for change! And why is it foggy here when it is sunny everywhere else?
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Ore. gun control law draws concern among police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Officials in local law enforcement and criminal justice have expressed concern about a ballot measure in November that would toughen restrictions around the sale, style and use of firearms in Oregon. Measure 114 would require a permit from law enforcement, safety training and a background check...
ASTORIA, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook Bay Community College President Ross Tomlin honored with highest Oreogn Community College Association award – prestigious Howard Cherry Award

Dr. Ross Tomlin has been awarded the Howard Cherry Community College Administrator award for 2022 by the Oregon Community College Association (OCCA). The award is its highest honor, and represents outstanding accomplishments on behalf of community colleges in Oregon. It is named after the late Dr. Howard Cherry, a lifelong advocate for education and community involvement. Awardees must be responsible for bringing statewide recognition to community colleges through their contributions. Tomlin will be presented with the award at the OCCA conference in Sunriver, Oregon, on November 3.
TILLAMOOK, OR
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Golf, Gardens, and Gatherings: Crowd assembles to discuss community effort to determine the future of closed Alderbrook Golf Course October 24, 2022

At noon, on October 24th, over 150 people from the local communities assembled at Hydrangea Ranch on the Kilchis River. They were there to listen to Pat Zweifel, owner of Hydrangea Ranch and a well known distance runner and coach, speak about his hopes and plans for the now-closed Alderbrook Golf Course. The group sitting in the chairs in the big barn represented a wide swath of Tillamook County. Zweifel had invited everyone interested in re-opening the currently closed golf course to attend and enjoy a light lunch.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

State Police Wildlife officer answers questions surrounding Eli the Elk’s death

After Eli the Elk’s demise, Deb Atiyeh with the Gazette sat down with Joe Warwick of the Fish and Wildlife Division of the Oregon State Police in Warrenton. Following is our Questions and Answers regarding the wounded bull elk in Cannon Beach. Answers have been lightly edited for clarity. (Sergeant Warwick can be reached at: joseph.warwick@osp.oregon.gov or 971-673-4005) Gazette: What was the cause of this elk’s injury before you had...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Oregonian

Witchcraft store opens in historic Orenco Mercantile

Just in time for Halloween: The historic Orenco grocery building in one of Hillsboro’s oldest neighborhoods has reopened as a retail store selling Wiccan items, witchcraft supplies and oddities. The husband-and-wife team of August Hesse and Courtney Pheils-Hesse – both practicing Wiccans – purchased the combination store and residence...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

Oregon deputy stabs patient in struggle for gun at ER in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — A Washington County Sheriff's deputy stabbed a male patient multiple times after he tried to take the officer's firearm, officials said Monday. The deputy was at the Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center's Emergency Department with the patient, who was being admitted on a civil hold, when the patient charged the deputy at about 3 a.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said in a press release.
HILLSBORO, OR
iheart.com

Fire Damages Former Restaurant

Multiple calls to 911 Sunday evening beginning at 10:00 pm, reporting 10-foot tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from the back and roof of a business at 725 SW Oak Street in Hillsboro. Engine 1 arrived to find the single-story commercial building with active fire. A second alarm was activated to bring additional resources to the scene to help fight the fire. Due to the severity of the fire and concerns about the structural integrity of the building, firefighters did not make entry into the building and fought the fire from the exterior. Firefighters reported that a significant portion of the building was impacted by the fire. No injuries were reported.
HILLSBORO, OR
The Oregonian

Small Oregon town named one of America’s most beautiful

Not much, if you believe Architectural Digest. It just named the Oregon coast town one of the “55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.”. We won’t argue, though we would argue for more spots for the Pacific Northwest’s picturesque small towns. (Friday Harbor, Washington is the only other one that made the list.)
MANZANITA, OR
The Newberg Graphic

More than 38 tons of marijuana seized from farm near Newberg

Sheriff's office leads bust on Stone Road that reveals a large-scale storage and transport operation. The largest marijuana seizure in the century-plus history of the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office went down this week on a farm in rural Newberg. YCSO deputies, with help from other public safety agencies, descended on a farm at 14750 N.E. Stone Road on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18. "Investigators found the entire property had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the area," a YCSO release said. "Investigators recovered documents and evidence suggesting this...
NEWBERG, OR

