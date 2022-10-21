ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Big Sky Bonus’ game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Montana Lottery’s “Big Sky Bonus” game were:

21-26-28-30, Bonus: 8

(twenty-one, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty; Bonus: eight)

Estimated jackpot: $43,627

