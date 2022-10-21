Read full article on original website
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Helen Boucher announced as dean of Tufts School of Medicine, making her the first woman to hold the titleThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MISSING: Massachusetts Girl Believed to Possibly Be in New Hampshire or Maine
It's a sentence that I'm sure no parent ever in their life wants to speak. "My child is missing." And unfortunately, that's the exact sentence the Weaver family spoke to the Raynham Police Department in Massachusetts just a week ago. Raynham Police Department on the case. According to the official...
NTSB: Engine ‘Didn’t Sound Healthy’ Before Arundel, Maine, Plane Crash
The plane carrying the owner and president of a construction company was flying low, and its engine didn't sound healthy moments before it crashed in Arundel, Maine, on October 5, according to a preliminary report by the NTSB. The pilot, Eldon Morrison, 81, of Yarmouth, and passenger Paul Koziell, 55,...
Pizza Shop in Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s West End Satisfies Even the Snobbiest NY Pizza Lovers
My husband Steven is from the tri-state area (Jersey!), so I'm therefore constantly reminded that when it comes to pizza, my standards are far too low. And you know what? Maybe they are! But you don't know what you don't know, right?. If we're being honest with each other, the...
US Paralympian from New Hampshire Competing to Win on New ‘Survivor’ Season
"Survivor" first aired all the way back in 2000. That was 22 years ago!. You might not know it, but the first winner of the.TV show, Richard Hatch, even has New England roots. In fact, there have been a number of players and cast members that come from Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. That includes the latest "Survivor."
This Quaint New England Town is Begging Visitors Not to Drive There Right Now
Quaint New England towns are loved not just by us locals, but visitors all over the world. So, learning that one town, during the fall no less, is begging everyone to not drive there right now, has made us curious. I'm talking about Salem, Massachusetts. It's always a hot destination...
Watch This Incredible Time-Lapse of a Rare New England Blue Lobster Molting
How about a little science for the win. The Seacoast Science Center in Rye, New Hampshire, posted this incredible video recently. The center shared it on a "holiday" of sorts up here in northern New England. That's right, this year's National Lobster Day was all about the blue guys on the center's social media.
Watch Out: Catalytic Converter Thieves in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
A stolen catalytic converter is like a swift kick to the gonads. According to a recent report by the Congressional Research Service, thieves extract precious metals (rhodium, platinum, palladium) from the converters and sell them on the black market. It can cost the owner up to $3,000 to replace the part. Not fun.
Here’s What You Need to Know About the Portsmouth Halloween Parade in New Hampshire
Halloween is officially one week away, which means that countless celebrations and festivities will take place in the coming days. Just off the top of this writer's head, the Dover Witches Market is happening Saturday, followed by the city's first Witches Ball. Several restaurants and bars will host special events and parties. Attractions like Haunted Overload, Fright Kingdom, and Screeemfest are currently hosting thousands of visitors looking for spooks, and Salem, Massachusetts, is undoubtedly swarming with tourists.
This New Hampshire Gas Station Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in the State
Is there anything better than fried chicken? The answer is no! I crave fried chicken when I'm having a bad day because it's comforting. It's like a deep fried, crispy, warm hug that makes you feel like everything is going to be okay. On the opposite end of the spectrum, I also crave fried chicken when everything is fine and dandy, because fried chicken can only make an already good day better, right?
Did You Know There’s a Haunted Liquor Store in Salem, Massachusetts?
It's too fitting and too poetic that there's a liquor store on Derby Street in Salem, Massachusetts of all places that's rumored to be haunted. And honestly, as if that's not reason enough to go snag your next bottle of wine or whiskey from there, there's also the name that's a major selling point.
This Maine Clam Shack Brought Their Famous Lobster Rolls to Hugh Jackman
The Clam Shack seafood takeout restaurant has been in business in Kennebunk since 1968 and has become known nationwide for its excellent lobster rolls, getting recognition in People Magazine, CNN, The New York Times and the Today Show. Mainers are very proud of their seafood and people will travel from...
Famous Fashion Designer Michael Kors Stops by This Maine Clam Shack
The Clam Shack in Kennebunk, Maine, certainly seems to be a hot spot with celebrities. Granted, Maine is a great destination place in general, so you're bound to get famous people enjoying all the state has to offer while getting a break from their day-to-day craziness. But a bunch of...
