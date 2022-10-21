Theatrical marathon 'The Inheritance' examines love and loss through the lens of generations of gay men

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.

