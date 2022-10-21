Ricky’s Fish Tacos: Some of LA’s most sought-after fish tacos coming to Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — Los Angeles will be losing one of its prized taco trucks, while Kern County will soon be blessed with the award-winning taquero, Ricky Piña.

Piña, owner of Ricky’s Fish Tacos, announced the move out of LA Monday on Twitter .

The acclaimed taquero said he will be moving Ricky’s Fish Tacos to Kern County, but said the date and location of the move are still to be determined.

Courtesy: Ricky Piña

Piña currently has family living in Shafter and Buttonwillow. He said he will move the business first and test out the waters before deciding where to live in Kern.

Piña said he is not leaving the City of Angels by choice, but rather doing what is best for the business and his peace of mind.

“I want to be in a quieter place, LA is too crazy right now,” he told 17 News in a phone interview.

With over 1,200 reviews, Ricky’s Fish Tacos is rated 4.5 stars according to Yelp.

As of now, it’s still unknown where in Kern County Piña will park to make his famous Ensenada-style fish and shrimp tacos.

