wtvy.com
National Peanut Festival preparations underway!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We’re less than two weeks out from the National Peanut Festival!. Crews are hard at work prepping for all the festivities. We’ve got nine days till opening night, and people are excited. Over at the Fairgrounds, it’s all coming together little by little.
wtvy.com
Tri State Community Orchestra
Over at the Fairgrounds, it’s all coming together little by little. Carnival rides and trailers are making their way onto the property, including a brand-new ride, “The Hulk.”. Nearly $10,000 in donations from the Wiregrass are going to help sick children and their families. Dothan school board members...
wtvy.com
Ozark Dale County Library opens new doors to the public
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Dale County library started a new chapter. It’s a story years in the making. After months of hard work, the library’s new location opened it’s doors on October 25. “Words couldn’t explain,” said Administrative Assistant Joni Wood. “We have been working...
wtvy.com
Talking the Jingle Bell Market
Dothan Animal Shelter's Melissa Gideon joins NEWS 4 for Live at Lunch for another addition of Pet of the Week to introduce Isaac. Felisha Chambers with 2 Lives In 1 Lifetime joined News 4 This Morning to talk about her organization's big Halloween event coming up on Sunday. Talking Showdown...
wtvy.com
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
wtvy.com
Pet of the Week: Incredible Isaac
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re looking for a young, calm, cuddle baby then Isaac is the perfect kitten for you!. Melissa Gideon with the Dothan Animal Shelter joins us for Live at Lunch to introduce the Wiregrass to Isaac, a 3 month old brown and white tabby kitten.
wdhn.com
Historic Enterprise water tower demolished
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A landmark in Enterprise’s history was taken down on Tuesday, making way for what city officials call “A sign of progress.”. The demolition, completed by Iseler Demolition, Inc of Port Hope, Michigan, started around 6:30 a.m. on the large 10-leg elevated water tower along Boll Weevil Circle.
wtvy.com
Storm pipe installation continues on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Work by MidSouth Construction to install new storm piping on Ross Clark Circle continues this week. According to information released by the City of Dothan on Monday morning, the installation this week will happen across McDonald’s/Shops at the Circle Driveway at the traffic signal. This installation will include construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass women to compete in 2022 Miss Troy University pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eight Troy University students will compete in the 50th Miss Troy University Pageant on Saturday, Oct. 29. The pageant will begin at 5 p.m. in the Claudia Crosby Theater on the Troy Campus. Admission is $5 for students and $10 for the general public. The winner...
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
wtvy.com
One dead at the Ashford peanut mill
Dayspring Hospice Foundation's Erin Stevens joined News 4 This Morning to talk about the upcoming Jingle Bell Market that will be opening for a preview party this Thursday. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Possible Tornado...
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
wtvy.com
Owner of Ashford peanut mill killed in accident
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE:. The owner of an Ashford peanut mill died Tuesday when he was accidentally struck by a tractor at his business. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identified him as Glenn Pate, 68. “Mr. Pate and another man were attempting to hook up a couple of peanut...
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
wtvy.com
Marianna man apprehended for 2018 murder
MARIANNA, Fla. (WTVY) - An arrest in Montana has put a man behind bars who was wanted for a 2018 murder in Marianna. According to a statement released by the Marianna Police Department, the arrest is the latest development in the killing of 92-year-old Chatman Adams, an elderly man who was found by officers inside a home in the 2800 block of Edenfield Street with a fatal gunshot wound back in August 2018.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
wtvy.com
Possible Tornado Damage in Bonifay
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Overnight, a possible tornado left properties damaged in the Bonifay area. NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce is in the area accessing the damage. He found what looks like obvious weather damage and one tree that has fallen on a parked car. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
wtvy.com
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
wtvy.com
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two Dothan city school board members are seeking for a further investigation into Friday’s incident on the field at Rip Hewes Stadium when Dothan head football coach Jed Kennedy was shown on video shoving a volunteer assistant coach to the ground. The Wednesday press conference...
