Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating
MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019
MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
406mtsports.com
Helena High girls, Billings Senior boys win marathon playoff soccer matches
The City of Helena hosted a pair of Class AA soccer quarterfinal matches on Saturday — one in the boys tournament and one in the girls. Both went the distance of 100 minutes with penalty kicks to follow. In the first match at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena girls advanced to the semifinals knocking off the Bozeman 4-3 in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie after regulation and extra time.
406mtsports.com
Week 8: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats defeats Weber State in history-making matchup in Bozeman
Four safeties and a career day from Tommy Mellott helped the No. 3 Bobcats (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) overcome an early 15-point deficit against No. 5 Weber State in Bozeman. No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 1...
406mtsports.com
Big Sky Notebook: Conference teams make history, Montana State's Tommy Mellott honored
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s 43-38 win over Weber State on Saturday set a program record for consecutive home wins (17). The “first time ever” and “first time since” factoids hardly stopped there for Big Sky Conference teams in Week 8. Montana...
406mtsports.com
Manhattan Christian sweeps Class C for third year in a row, Oren Arthun and Annie Kaul win individual
MISSOULA — Manhattan Christian swept the Class C titles for the third year in a row as the boys completed a perfect score to win in dominant fashion and the girls standings came down to the difference of a single-place of the third scoring runner. Eagles junior Oren Arthun...
406mtsports.com
Montana State-Northern football shutout on the road by Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon officially made the Montana State-Northern the Frontier's final winless team remaining on the year after the Mountaineers shutout the Lights in a 37-0 rout Saturday. EOU (1-7, 1-6) put Northern (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held the Lights to...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game
Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball falls in four to Weber State
BOZEMAN — The Weber State volleyball team out-hit Montana State .244 to .096 en route to a 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Bobcats on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans in Shroyer Gym. Weber State (13-7, 7-2 Big Sky) broke away from 11-all in the opening...
406mtsports.com
‘Won’t be beat’: Montana State shows elite mix of talent, belief in win over Weber State
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen answered a question about Callahan O’Reilly’s big sack near the end of Saturday’s thrilling 43-38 win over Weber State. Vigen praised O’Reilly but focused more on “all our guys,” he said. Then, the version of Vigen who’s...
406mtsports.com
No. 3 Montana State earns wild win over Weber State, sets program record
BOZEMAN — Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch. Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday. Sands sent four snaps...
406mtsports.com
Live coverage: No. 7 Montana Grizzlies visits No. 2 Sacramento State in Top-10 matchup
SACRAMENTO - The No. 7 Montana Grizzlies travel to Sacramento on Saturday to take on the undefeated No. 2-ranked Sacramento State Hornets. UM dominates the all-time series 20-3, but they’ve lost the last two (2019 and 2021) and this weekend’s contest comes with what feels like the most at stake in a long time for the Griz.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rescuers locate overdue hunters near Bozeman
On October 23 at 9:29 AM, Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a report of two overdue hunters last seen in the Mystic Lake Cabin area the day prior at 7:10 AM.
Get Ready for the Wind Facing Much of Montana This Week
Montanans were pleased to see some desperately needed moisture and cooler temps over the weekend. I enjoyed seeing all the snow that piled up in the yards of our friends in the Bozeman area. As for the week ahead- get ready for the wind facing much of Montana this week....
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems
Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when polls come out that claim to have found the "best" burger, I often wonder if they have even been here or tried our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for each...
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
On The Move? Here’s The Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states that people are moving to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than those that are moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new to Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Comments / 0