ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Big Sky commissioner offers lackluster response about Week 8 officiating

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team dropped its second-straight contest on Saturday in a 31-24 overtime loss at Sacramento State. Broadcast on ESPN2, the Big Sky Conference had a golden opportunity to display two of its powerhouse teams to a national audience. Instead, its officiating stole the show in crunch time, and Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill released a statement via his personal Twitter account on Monday that made things worse.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Missoula Hellgate girls win 1st State AA crown since 2018, Bozeman boys win 1st since 2019

MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate was in a somewhat precarious situation with its top runner not being at full strength Saturday at the state cross country championships. The Knights refused to experience much of a drop-off during the Class AA girls race at the University of Montana Golf Course. They displayed their depth as they ran away with the team state championship, their second in five years, despite not having an individual finisher in the top six.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Helena High girls, Billings Senior boys win marathon playoff soccer matches

The City of Helena hosted a pair of Class AA soccer quarterfinal matches on Saturday — one in the boys tournament and one in the girls. Both went the distance of 100 minutes with penalty kicks to follow. In the first match at the Siebel Soccer Fields, the Helena girls advanced to the semifinals knocking off the Bozeman 4-3 in penalty kicks following a 3-3 tie after regulation and extra time.
HELENA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State-Northern football shutout on the road by Eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Eastern Oregon officially made the Montana State-Northern the Frontier's final winless team remaining on the year after the Mountaineers shutout the Lights in a 37-0 rout Saturday. EOU (1-7, 1-6) put Northern (0-7, 0-7) out of the game quick as it held the Lights to...
BOZEMAN, MT
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football team sets record with 4 safeties in 1 game

Two of the top FCS programs in the country are meeting on Saturday. And to say it has been a wild game would be an understatement. No. 3 Montana State leads No. 5 Weber State 36-24 in the 3rd quarter. The score itself doesn’t accurately reflect what has been absolutely...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball falls in four to Weber State

BOZEMAN — The Weber State volleyball team out-hit Montana State .244 to .096 en route to a 25-21, 24-26, 25-16, 25-17 win over the Bobcats on Saturday night in front of 1,234 fans in Shroyer Gym. Weber State (13-7, 7-2 Big Sky) broke away from 11-all in the opening...
BOZEMAN, MT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems

Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
BOZEMAN, MT
bozemanmagazine.com

Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
BIG SKY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy