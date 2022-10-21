Read full article on original website
Suburbs, Iron Range are battlegrounds for control of Minnesota Legislature
The campaign for control of the state Legislature is at a fever pitch, but most Minnesotans wouldn't know it. Roughly 20 of the 201 House and Senate districts are true battlegrounds, meaning that both parties are concentrating their money and resources in a small number of places. Swings in a few districts could be enough to tip control of the Legislature, one of only two in the U.S. where the political parties split control of the chambers.
Sunday night debates: AG, SOS and Gov. Walz declines debate with Jensen
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The candidates seeking the offices of Minnesota attorney general and secretary of state squared off in back-to-back televised debates on Sunday, making their final pitches to voters two weeks before Election Day. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideDFL incumbent Keith Ellison faces GOP challenger Jim Schultz in a closely watched race that's a dead heat in recent polling. Ellison is seeking his second four-year term, while Schultz seeks to break a stalemate for Republicans in that office, which his party hasn't won in 50 years. The exchanges between the candidates were tense at times during Sunday's showdown, which was their...
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
Latest poll shows neck-and-neck race for governor
The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Governor Tim Walz, within the margin of error. The survey is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News, and Carleton College analyst Steven Schier says about its accuracy:. “They have...
Minnesota's biggest races are tightening: Latest analysis and poll numbers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's just two weeks until Election Day and polls are reflecting that the biggest races are tightening. Campaign officials and the major parties acknowledge the attorney general's race between Keith Ellison and Jim Schultz is getting closer, so too is the heated 2nd District race between Angie Craig and Tyler Kistner. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 digital election guideThe latest poll shows the governor's race is tied at 46% between Gov. Tim Walz and Scott Jensen.So far, this year more than 172,000 voters have voted absentee. Two years ago at this same time that figure was more than 911,000. WCCO's Esme Murphy looks at the latest numbers and talked with voters and analysts about what's happening. Watch above.
Minnesota AG debate: Ellison and Schultz headline busy debate night
(FOX 9) - Candidates for two contentious state races squared off Sunday for the last time before election day. With recent polls showing the race between incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison and Republican challenger Jim Schultz nearly tied, the pair’s fourth and final debate was fiery from start to finish.
VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen
On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
Minnesota math and reading test scores hit lowest marks in decades
ST PAUL, Minn. — New data released Monday in the "Nation's Report Card" by the National Assessment of Educational Progress shows standardized test scores in math and reading have declined sharply in Minnesota and nationwide. Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to...
Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19
Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen rose to national prominence by sharing unconventional COVID-19 views with right-wing talk radio and cable TV hosts like Laura Ingraham, who were eager to hear him downplay the pandemic and attack the public health measures put in place by government officials. He minimized the seriousness of the virus — […] The post Scott Jensen’s unconventional health care views spread beyond COVID-19 appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Latest poll shows Republican challenger Jensen with slight lead in governor’s race
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The latest poll in the governor’s race shows Republican challenger Scott Jensen with a half-point lead over Gov. Tim Walz, within that survey’s margin of error. The poll is by Trafalgar Group and commissioned by conservative Alpha News. “They have a lean or...
'There's so much at stake': Vice-President Harris visits Twin Cities ahead of midterms
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a reproductive rights policy event on Saturday at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul. Photo: Steven Maturen for MPR News. With just more than two weeks to go until the midterm election, Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in the Twin Cities on Saturday for a roundtable on reproductive rights and a fundraiser for DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
State-by-state guide to tracking your absentee ballot for 2022 midterm elections
The midterm elections are on Nov. 8, 2022. While many Americans will likely head to their local polling station to fulfill their civic duty, a sizeable number will cast an absentee ballot by mail. Absentee voting allows citizens to vote before Election Day by mail or drop box. Although every...
$9 Million In Frozen Meat Stolen in Midwestern States
OMAHA, NEB. (WJON News) -- Authorities say $9 million worth of meat was stolen in a number of Midwestern states - including Minnesota - by an organized crime ring. Officials began investigating a report of several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef in Nebraska in June. The initial investigation estimated the total loss was $1 million.
Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.
TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Minnesota unemployment rate falling fastest in country, North Dakota not far behind
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota appears to still be the place to be if you're looking to successfully land a job. The state's unemployment rate is falling faster than any other state in the country. WalletHub says over the last three years Minnesota's unemployment rate is down one-point-six points to...
Three People Arrested in Alleged Meat Theft Ring Affecting Minnesota and Other Midwestern States
(KNSI) — Three people have been arrested for their alleged roles in stealing semi-trailer loads of frozen beef in a multi-million dollar theft ring covering several Midwestern states, including Minnesota. According to the Lancaster County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office, they began looking into the thefts in June and initially believed...
Making Minimum Wage? Affordable Housing A Joke In Minnesota
I am truly frustrated with the cost of housing across our country right now. I remember moving back to Minnesota as a single parent with three boys, wondering how I would ever be able to afford a place for my family working on my own. The answer to that question was...I really couldn't.
