Jadon Strong Foundation hosts ‘night of hope’
The Jadon Strong Foundation will help benefit families affected by childhood brain cancer at its first annual “Night of Hope” winter gala on Feb. 11. “We’re just really excited about it,” said Caisse Gore, the foundation’s founder. “Hopefully we can have the support of the community … Everybody rallied around us the whole time Jadon was sick.”
First Presbyterian Church to hold two special concerts
A special concert event at First Presbyterian Church Haddonfield! (20 Kings Highway East) The Eagles play Monday night Nov.14 which leaves Sunday, Nov. 13, open!. Join the First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield for a night of two special concerts. Enjoy the beautiful sanctuary and view its famous stained-glass windows while listening to first class music by classically trained musicians.
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Letter to the Editor: Eric Schwenk and David Fuller
Simply put, Mark Cartella is the most qualified candidate and has the most relevant experience for the Board of Education. He’s an active community leader and a wrestling coach who has positively impacted many Haddonfield children. Mark’s tangible skills as an engineer have allowed him to direct complex projects, including the Bancroft project, from beginning to end. These skills are directly applicable to the decisions regarding town buildings that the BOE will need to make if the bond referendum passes.
Mullica Hill mayor discusses infrastructure improvements
Ensuring that our roads are in good shape to travel is always a priority, but it is also a very expensive proposition. For this reason, we seek to work closely with our County and State elected officials to garner funding allocation in their budgets for our community. Nurturing those relationships has served Harrison Township well over the last decade-plus, going back to the Route 322 Bypass project, which included the expansion and improvements in Richwood as you approach Route 55. The $25 million cost for this project was shared between Gloucester County and the State of New Jersey.
Mullica Hill Business Association town meeting
Mullica Hill Business Association town meeting is Tuesday Oct. 25. Location is at the American Legion Hall at 141 N Main St. in Mullica Hill. - Advertisement - The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. This event is for town business owners. If you own a licensed business in Mullica Hill and are interested in joining, please attend the meeting. We would love to hear your ideas and share ours for the upcoming year! We will cover current town events and officials will be present to report township information and discuss Lights on Main. We hope that you can join us.
