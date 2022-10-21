Read full article on original website
USS Daniel Inouye warship visits Kona
The crew of the USS Daniel Inouye visited the Big Island over the weekend, giving the public a chance to tour one of the military’s newest destroyers. For many, the 509-foot vessel was a strange site just outside of Kailua Bay. A warship has not anchored off the Kona coast in over a decade.
Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee
Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
Native predatory fish help control invasive species in Hawaiian fishpond on Oʻahu
Jacks and barracuda in Heʻeia fishpond eat non-native Australian mullet, introduced to Oʻahu waters in the 1950s. This finding leads scientists to believe that these native predatory fish may provide a form of biocontrol on the invasive mullet species. The joint study was published in Aquaculture, Fish, and...
Big Island’s Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center honored by state for 10 years treating 3,000 birds
The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center, based in Kapa‘au on the Big Island, was honored on Friday with an award from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources for its 10 years of service and dedication to the care of native birds and wildlife. Department Chair Suzanne Case presented...
2022 Nation’s Report Card released. How did Hawaiʻi’s students perform?
Hawai‘i’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math — and the state’s eighth-graders performed at the national level for the first time in reading, but slightly below the national average in math, according to the 2022 “Nation’s Report Card” released today.
Hawai‘i police release weekly outstanding warrants list
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Oct. 21, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
