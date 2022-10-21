ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MySanAntonio

Myovant Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its fiscal second quarter. The London-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents per share. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $104.8 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by...
MySanAntonio

Harley-Davidson beats estimates as prices offset retail sales drop

Harley-Davidson Inc. reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat estimates as strong pricing helped it overcome a retail sales drop in every region except Asia. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.78 a share, well above the $1.40 average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose 24% from a year ago to $1.4 billion, in line with analysts' forecast. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.6 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.4 billion.
MySanAntonio

Boeing's $2.9 billion cash gain softens blow of earnings miss

Boeing Co.'s cash surged last quarter as it restarted 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a lengthy halt, dulling some of the pain after the aviation titan's earnings missed Wall Street's estimates for a fifth consecutive quarter. The planemaker reported $2.9 billion of free cash flow for the third quarter, outpacing the...
MySanAntonio

SuperCom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share. The traditional and...
MySanAntonio

FMC Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, Britain (AP) _ FMC Technologies Inc. (FTI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.3 million in its third quarter. The Newcastle Upon Tyne, Britain-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and restructuring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
MySanAntonio

CACI International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $89.1 million. The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $4.36 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10...
MySanAntonio

Telefonica Brasil: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO-SP, Brazil (AP) _ Telefonica Brasil SA (VIV) on Wednesday reported profit of $274.2 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Sao paulo-Sp, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period. _____. This...
MySanAntonio

Banco Santander: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) _ Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.44 billion in its third quarter. The bank, based in Madrid, said it had earnings of 14 cents per share. The financial holding company posted revenue of $13.58 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest...
MySanAntonio

Microsoft plunges on forecast for lackluster Azure growth

Microsoft shares had their biggest intraday drop since March 2020 after the company gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand. Revenue growth for Azure, which lets companies run and store software applications, will drop by five percentage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy