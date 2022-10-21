Harley-Davidson Inc. reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat estimates as strong pricing helped it overcome a retail sales drop in every region except Asia. The Milwaukee-based company posted earnings of $1.78 a share, well above the $1.40 average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue from motorcycles and related products rose 24% from a year ago to $1.4 billion, in line with analysts' forecast. Total revenue for the quarter was $1.6 billion, above analysts' estimates of $1.4 billion.

