Read full article on original website
Related
Letter: Rich Carroll for Avon Town Council
Rich Carroll and I worked together on Avon Town Council for six years. While our political views aren’t always aligned, I came to respect Rich as a first-rate public servant. Rich digs into the necessary details behind every decision, but can also step back to see the big picture.
Polis, Bennet, Neguse, other democratic candidates rally together at campaign stop in Eagle
Nine Democratic candidates running for local, state and national seats in November’s election spoke together as a united front during a campaign stop in Eagle Town Park on Tuesday afternoon hosted by the Eagle County Democrats. The rally was the second stop on the Colorado Democratic Party’s “Moving Colorado...
Letter: Vote yes for regional transit
Even if you don’t use public transit (yet!), everyone who lives, works, or recreates in Eagle County will benefit from the Eagle Valley Regional Transit Authority. More frequent affordable and fare-free transit will move locals and visitors up and down the valley and between our ski resorts. It will help our workforce and business owners, ease parking and housing challenges, and put us on equal footing with other mountain resort destinations. It will support year-round, lower-cost flights from Eagle County Airport, and is an absolute necessity to reduce emissions that fuel the rise in temperatures that shorten our ski seasons and reduce river flows. I am happy to pay $0.50 per $100 dollars to fund this critical service, especially knowing that more than half of our sales tax revenue is paid by visitors. Please join me in voting “yes” for the Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority.
Letter: Vote for Michael Bennet
Back on Aug. 2, Suzy Smith wrote that one of Sen. Bennet’s first ads did not mention inflation, etc. He did, however, mention that he was not taking corporate PAC money, banning members of Congress from becoming lobbyists, and wouldn’t allow senators or congresspeople from making personal stock trades.
Letter: Matt Solomon’s column of nonsense
The Daily published a column by Rep. Dylan Roberts’ opponent in the State Senate District 8 race, Matt Solomon. It’s loaded with insinuations about Roberts’ character and filled with rhetoric and preposterous pledges. Candidate Solomon, please point to the “lies being slung this cycle” you imply are...
Eagle County looks at raising pay
The valley’s employee shortage is leading to public and private organizations boosting their pay scales. Eagle County is one of those organizations. Eagle County staff has proposed boosting pay for some seasonal work, including:. Bus drivers: Boosting starting pay from $23 to $25 per hour. Airport snowplow drivers: Boosting...
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Matt Solomon, Dylan Roberts share different visions in their fifth debate
Colorado Senate District 8 candidates Dylan Roberts and Matt Solomon may have felt a bit of deja vu as they returned to the Eagle County building for the Vail Daily candidate forum on Wednesday. It was the fifth of six scheduled debates for the two locals from Eagle County, a...
Letter: We need a convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system
As a young professional who grew up in Eagle County, moved away, and has moved back to start and grow my career, I am voting “yes” on Eagle Valley Transit because there are so many benefits to a regional approach across our towns through the valley. With some people not being able to find housing in the upper valley, this will help secure a cost-efficient mode of transportation. We need a more convenient and cost-effective regional transportation system to better serve our residents. Accessibility, equitably, environmentally, non-license-holders, are just some of the benefitting factors of voting “yes.” The RTA effort is a meaningful and impactful way to benefit our entire valley, from Gypsum to Vail. I hope you join me in voting “yes.”
Letter: Matt Solomon continues to mislead
I admit that I am one of the people who reached out to the Vail Daily about Matt Solomon’s advertorials — not to stifle his “free speech,” but to hold him and the paper accountable to facts. In Solomon’s Sept. 23 advertorial, he claims that the...
Letter: Importance of Eagle Valley transportation authority
As I reflect on the history of Vail, the initiative and creativity of our founders to create the Vail bus system was phenomenal. Nothing has made a bigger difference to our community than those early decisions. Now it’s time for us to recognize the importance of interconnecting all our various bus systems within the valley. It is critical for our employees, for our guests, and our community that we pass this consolidation. Vail has always been a leader and now it’s time for our community to take the next step.
Habitat for Humanity: Vote for housing and transit
Four years ago, Habitat for Humanity International launched a national advocacy campaign called Cost of Home. Two years ago, as everyone knows, COVID-19 changed the world and wreaked havoc on the housing market — internationally, nationally and locally here in the Vail Valley. Part of my work at Habitat...
Eagle County Fairgrounds plan now available for online public comment
The public is invited to view the Fairgrounds Master Plan proposal provided to the Eagle County Commissioners by Populous Architects and Crossroads Consulting. Both firms spent several months studying the site, evaluating the options, and conducting a comprehensive market assessment. After reviewing the master plan proposal, constituents are invited to...
Town of Avon poised to expand investment in arts and culture
The town of Avon is poised to continue ramping up its investment in arts and culture this week, with a proposed 36.4% budget increase for summer special event programming going before the Town Council for approval this Tuesday. According to a report from the town’s Culture, Arts and Special Events...
Polis: Delivering on what matters most to Eagle County
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally...
Letter: A vote for transit is a vote for a thriving community
We all see initiatives that come our way each year to help improve our communities. At the end of the day, nearly all ideas are good ones, and it comes down to us as voters to consider how great the impact of the idea is relative to its cost. The Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority’s goals are focused on improving transit options to help get workers to their jobs, seniors to medical appointments and shopping, and kids to school and recreational activities. Given what we stand to lose, both in absolute dollars and quality of life without a more robust regional transit, the “cost” is paid immediately forward in growth for businesses, and stability in quality of life.
Letter: In support of improved transit
As an owner of a rental unit used for long-term employee housing and a frequent visitor myself, I am invested in the Vail and Eagle County community and follow the local issues and news. I have been following the development of the proposed Eagle Valley Regional Transportation Authority with interest and encourage residents to vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot.
Sharp differences between Meghan Lukens, Savannah Wolfson in House District 26 debate
The candidates running for Colorado House District 26 showed sharp differences in a Wednesday debate in Eagle. Democrat Meghan Lukens stressed her “Three E’s” platform on the economy, the environment and education. Republican Savannah Wolfson focused on rising prices and affordability, law enforcement and “standing up for our part of the state.”
Eagle County Schools enrollment declines while free-and-reduced numbers trend up￼
Each October, as students and faculty settle into the school year, Eagle County School District begins its annual count of students — one of the many factors that determine how much funding the district will receive from the state. At the Wednesday, Oct. 19 Board of Education meeting, Sandy...
SpeakUp ReachOut presents ‘This is My Brave – The Show’ on Thursday in Edwards
This Is My Brave, Inc., the national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling, and SpeakUp ReachOut, the suicide prevention coalition of the Eagle Valley, are bringing “This is My Brave — The Show” to Eagle County with a live show at the Riverwalk Theater in Edwards on Thursday, Oct. 27.
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
975K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 0