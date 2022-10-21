ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th as Vegas beats Sharks

Phil Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. Kessel broke the record set by Keith Yandle last season when he got the start in his 990th consecutive game since taking the ice for Toronto on Nov. 3, 2009.
SAN JOSE, CA
Raleigh News & Observer

Duhaime scores tiebreaker, sends Wild past Canadiens 3-1

Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Duhaime has family in Montreal on his mother's side. She, along with several cousins were...
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy