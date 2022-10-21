ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo

Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Vibe

Lil Durk Hit With $350K Lawsuit Over Missed Bahamas Show Date

According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...
Inside Nova

James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner

James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
NEW YORK STATE
Inside Nova

Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs

Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'
Inside Nova

Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children

Khloe Kardashian is "allowing" Tristan Thompson time with their children. The 31-year-old basketball player has daughter True, four, and a two-month old son with ex-girlfriend Khloe, 38, and she is said to be allowing him to be "present" despite his paternity scandal, which saw him welcome a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 as the result of an alleged affair.
Inside Nova

Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in wake of anti-Semitic slurs

Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in the wake of his anti-Semitic slurs. The rapper, 45, made the claim despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga which said it is ending their business relationship. Kanye told TMZ: “I ain’t losing no money. The day I was...
Inside Nova

Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health

Hugh Jackman is “really proud” of his kids for talking about their mental health. The 'Greatest Showman’ star chatted with his 22-year-old son Oscar and 17-year-old daughter Ava Eliot before he made ‘The Son’ - a movie about divorced parents trying to help their teenage son with his mental health struggles starring himself and Laura Dern - and came away with a “very different perspective”.
Inside Nova

Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection

Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection. The 23-year-old model - whose father is late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - channels a Hollywood star in the effortless visuals for the iconic jewellery brand's new range of specs. Tiffany's captioned the visual on Instagram:...
Inside Nova

Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West

Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West. The 45-year-old rap star - who caused controversy when he posted anti-Semitic messages on social media and prior to that wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during fashion week - released his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers with the shoe brand in 2013 but the company has decided to stop working with him in light of his recent comments.
Inside Nova

Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...

Comments / 0

Community Policy