According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...

25 MINUTES AGO