The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Heartbreaking final act of Leslie Jordan before actor was ‘killed in car crash’ is revealed
LESLIE Jordan shared a heartbreaking final act on social media before he was reportedly killed in a devastating car crash on Monday. The joyful Will & Grace actor posted a video on Instagram where he tragically announced that he had bought his first piece of property. "It's never too late...
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo
Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Lil Durk Hit With $350K Lawsuit Over Missed Bahamas Show Date
According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...
Inside Nova
James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner
James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Inside Nova
Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs
Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'
Inside Nova
Khloe Kardashian is 'allowing' Tristan Thompson time with their children
Khloe Kardashian is "allowing" Tristan Thompson time with their children. The 31-year-old basketball player has daughter True, four, and a two-month old son with ex-girlfriend Khloe, 38, and she is said to be allowing him to be "present" despite his paternity scandal, which saw him welcome a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021 as the result of an alleged affair.
Inside Nova
'Unless you’ve got a bolt through it, you’re not making it in the ’90s!' Find out which stars have hidden naughty piercings...
Once a taboo topic, piercings - just like any other form of body modification - is now seen as a sign of empowerment. Just as they are happy to show off their tattoos, the world's biggest stars also love to show the world their piercings, or at least tell everyone!
Inside Nova
Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in wake of anti-Semitic slurs
Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in the wake of his anti-Semitic slurs. The rapper, 45, made the claim despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga which said it is ending their business relationship. Kanye told TMZ: “I ain’t losing no money. The day I was...
Inside Nova
Hugh Jackman is 'really proud' of his kids for talking about their mental health
Hugh Jackman is “really proud” of his kids for talking about their mental health. The 'Greatest Showman’ star chatted with his 22-year-old son Oscar and 17-year-old daughter Ava Eliot before he made ‘The Son’ - a movie about divorced parents trying to help their teenage son with his mental health struggles starring himself and Laura Dern - and came away with a “very different perspective”.
Inside Nova
Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection
Meadow Walker is the face of Tiffany and Co.'s new eyewear collection. The 23-year-old model - whose father is late 'Fast and Furious' star Paul Walker - channels a Hollywood star in the effortless visuals for the iconic jewellery brand's new range of specs. Tiffany's captioned the visual on Instagram:...
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
Inside Nova
Adidas cuts ties with Kanye West
Adidas has cut ties with Kanye West. The 45-year-old rap star - who caused controversy when he posted anti-Semitic messages on social media and prior to that wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during fashion week - released his first pair of Air Yeezy sneakers with the shoe brand in 2013 but the company has decided to stop working with him in light of his recent comments.
Inside Nova
Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
If You've Worked As A PA In Hollywood, We Want To Hear Your Stories
We want to hear all the behind-the-scenes details — literally.
The Best And Funniest "House Of The Dragon" Tweets From Season 1, Episode By Episode
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny tweets for now, at least.
