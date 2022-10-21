ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

actionnewsnow.com

Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

UPDATE: One injured, suspects still on the loose following shooting

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Update as of 10:25 a.m.:. One man was injured and deputies are still searching for suspects following a shooting in Cottonwood Tuesday night. According to the Tehama County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Benson Road and Big Pines Road around 5 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
COTTONWOOD, CA
krcrtv.com

Couple hospitalized after verbal argument leads to car crash in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people who police say are in a relationship are hospitalized after a crash in Oroville on Tuesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Officers and fire personnel first responded to reports that a 2008 Ford Edge had crashed around 8 a.m. on Nelson...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

More than 300 pounds of marijuana, 3 guns found in Corning home

CORNING, Calif. - Officers discovered more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana and marijuana trimmings at a Corning home on Wednesday morning, according to the Corning Police Department. After receiving information about an illegal marijuana cultivation site in Corning, officers served a search warrant on the 1400 block of Fig...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Mount Shasta Herald

Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead

The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
ANDERSON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Accident on Colusa Highway Reportedly Caused by Drunk Driver. A head-on crash near Yuba City caused a fatality, and the driver of one of the vehicles was arrested for DUI. The accident happened along State Route 20 (Colusa Highway) and Humphrey Road, west of Yuba City, at about 1:08 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The driver of a gray pickup collided with another vehicle, leaving debris strewn across the roadway.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man reported missing earlier this month has died

MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday

CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
CHICO, CA
abc10.com

Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Saturday near Yuba City. Few details surrounding the crash have been released at this time, but officials confirmed that a crash along Highway 20 and Humphrey Road Saturday left one person dead and another person in the hospital.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system

RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks

This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces and set out a formula for increasing rent in the future to stop large rent spikes from happening. Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks. This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued

CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
CHICO, CA

