actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who fired shots in Tehama County on the loose
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies are searching for the suspects who fired shots southwest of Cottonwood Tuesday night, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of Benson Road at Big Pines Road at about 5 p.m.
'My mom is our best friend' | Mother killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A family is seeking justice for 35-year-old Toni Morgan, who was killed by a suspected drunk driver just three days ago. “We want justice and I am not stopping,” said Lanisha Elder, the victim's sister. Elder was the one to be told by officials...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: One injured, suspects still on the loose following shooting
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
krcrtv.com
Couple hospitalized after verbal argument leads to car crash in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. — Two people who police say are in a relationship are hospitalized after a crash in Oroville on Tuesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Officers and fire personnel first responded to reports that a 2008 Ford Edge had crashed around 8 a.m. on Nelson...
actionnewsnow.com
More than 300 pounds of marijuana, 3 guns found in Corning home
CORNING, Calif. - Officers discovered more than 300 pounds of processed marijuana and marijuana trimmings at a Corning home on Wednesday morning, according to the Corning Police Department. After receiving information about an illegal marijuana cultivation site in Corning, officers served a search warrant on the 1400 block of Fig...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
24-Year-Old Serina Ali Arrested After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Sutter County (Sutter County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol’s Yuba-Sutter office, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Humphrey Road near Highway 20 at around 1 a.m.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist injured in Glenn County crash Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 36-year-old man riding a motorcycle was injured in a crash on County Road 200 in Glenn County Tuesday afternoon, according to the CHP. The CHP said the driver of a 2007 Nissan Altima was attempting to make a left turn into a mobile home park around 3:15 p.m.
Mount Shasta Herald
Mount Shasta police: Missing Anderson man found dead
The Mount Shasta Police Department said an Anderson man who had been missing for three weeks after last being seen in the McCloud area has been found dead. Police said Monday that no other information is available at this time about the death of Nicholas Cooper. “After receiving verification from...
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Head-On Crash Causes Fatality Near Yuba City
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
actionnewsnow.com
Police arrest a man for firing a shot after an argument Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - Updated 12:50 a.m. Chico police arrested a man after officers say he fired a single round after an altercation with a family member Sunday. Officers established a perimeter around the home and neighboring homes on the 300 block of Newport Dr. were put under a shelter in place order while responding to the call Sunday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested in Northern California
The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California have been arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone […]
abc10.com
Highway 20 crash leaves 1 dead, 1 in hospital near Yuba City
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff's Christmas tree dies after vandalism of irrigation system
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A Grinch stole Christmas in the city of Red Bluff. The live Christmas tree at Main and Pine Streets died due to damage to the irrigation system. The public works director told the city council the irrigation system was vandalized and the wires in the control box were altered.
actionnewsnow.com
Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks
This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces and set out a formula for increasing rent in the future to stop large rent spikes from happening. Butte County looking into rent stabilization for mobile home parks. This ordinance would establish a base rent for mobile home spaces...
Stolen 1800s heirlooms search results in firearm and drug bust in Placer County
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — A search for $7,500 worth of centuries-old family heirlooms in Placer County resulted in law enforcement seizing several firearms and drugs, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. When a resident of Michigan Bluff returned to what was left of their home and barn from the Mosquito Fire they discovered several […]
actionnewsnow.com
Homeless camp clear out continues at Windchime Park, 72-hour notices issued
CHICO, Calif. - The city hopes to start enforcement at Windchime Park by the end of the week. Police issued final 72-hour notices on Monday which expire Thursday meaning cleanup can also start that day. According to the homeless lawsuit settlement agreement, within that 7-day time frame, the Outreach and...
