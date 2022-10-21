ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Police: victim recovering after carjacking, shooting in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was injured during a carjacking in east Louisville early Wednesday. LMPD spokesperson Officer Beth Ruoff says it happened around 4:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive, near S. Hurstbourne Parkway and Stony Brook Drive.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: 2 carjackings in less than 24 hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Two people were carjacked at gunpoint in less than 24 hours. Once occurred in the Fern Creek neighborhood just before 5a.m. Wednesday. Police were called to Poindexter drive close to the Pinehurst apartments. Louisville Metro Police Department said a bullet grazed the victim. His car was found...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

5 arrested, 1 ton of pot recovered in drug bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five men who authorities say were part of a criminal syndicate have been arrested and approximately 2,000 pounds of marijuana has been taken off the streets. The suspects - Danny Medina, 44, of Louisville; Miguel A. Suarez, Sr., 44, of Los Angeles, California; Miguel Suarez, Jr,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Man used claw hammer in unprovoked attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly used a hammer to attack a man in Downtown Louisville. Andrew Hoke, 40, of Louisville, is charged with one count of assault. Louisville Metro police say the attack happened just before 1 a.m. in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect in two July gun violence cases arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have made an arrest in two July shootings, one of which was deadly. D’Andre D. Swain, Jr., 18, of Louisville, was taken into custody October 24 without incident, according to LMPD. The shooting happened July 15 in the area of 7th and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

New police headquarters coming to New Albany

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The New Albany Redevelopment Commission is taking the next step to build a new police headquarters. According to the release, the commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to enter a contract with Axis Architecture to redevelop the police headquarters. New Albany City Attorney Shane Gibson said the...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

LMPD search for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an Attempt to Locate on Tuesday for a missing Indiana man believed to be in the Louisville area. Johnny McPeak, 53, was last seen Monday and could be in the Louisville area, LMPD said in a tweet. (Story continues below)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Brawl in Louisville courtroom causes major security breach

”We are seeing an already busy hospital even busier,” Norton Chief Hospital Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “So definitely we are seeing it and feeling it.”. Groundbreaking for westward expansion of Waterfront Park. Updated: 6 hours ago. Waterfront Park will be within walking distance for more than 12,000 people...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
OWEN COUNTY, KY

