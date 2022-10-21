ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

12 News

Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber

PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona

PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Animal activists plan to sue Arizona over border barriers

YUMA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Animal rights advocates say they intend to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey approved the stacking of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Center for Biological Diversity says the large containers placed near Yuma earlier...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair

PHOENIX — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a divided three-judge panel...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way

ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Taste a spicy twist to chocolate thanks to Arizona woman

MESA, Ariz. — It’s safe to say everyone loves chocolate, but it’s less likely everyone has ever tasted a spicy piece. Lisa Jaimes-Toon would like to change that. The love for her family, their history and Hispanic culture were the perfect ingredients for her to create Carolina’s Chocolate— silky and sultry spiced treats infused with flavors of her heritage.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Inflation got you down? Try a thrift store!

PHOENIX — The nation’s secondhand market is expected to more than double in the next four years. In Arizona, consign and thrift stores are reporting increases in sales, even as inflation soars. Thrifting has become more popular in recent years and with rising costs at stores, Valley secondhand...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Brnovich seeks probe of election integrity group

PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums of money”...
ARIZONA STATE
