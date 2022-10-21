Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona prisoner to die by lethal injection, not gas chamber
PHOENIX — An Arizona prisoner who is scheduled to be executed in three weeks for two 1980 killings will be put to death by lethal injection, making him the third condemned person to decline lethal gas since the state refurbished the chamber where it carried out the last U.S. execution by gas more than 20 years ago.
Republican-turned-Democrat Kris Mayes running for AZ attorney general
PHOENIX — Kris Mayes is hoping her vast resume in law and politics – an advantage she has over her less experienced opponent - convinces voters she is the right candidate to run the state’s top prosecutor’s office. An over-achiever at a young age. Raised on...
What is a 'Tripledemic'? How to protect kids from RSV, COVID and the flu
PHOENIX — A nationwide triple threat has Valley pediatricians on high alert. They're monitoring a growing trend of hospitals filling up across the U.S., with sick children battling a mix of RSV, COVID-19 and the flu. Dr. Wassim Ballan, Physician Chief of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at Phoenix Children's, said...
Arizona students showed 'no significant' improvement in reading, math scores
PHOENIX — The first national academic assessment administered since the pandemic shows Arizona's students have made "no significant change" in reading skills. Results from the recent 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress show not a single state demonstrated a notable improvement in their average test scores. Almost every state,...
Sen. Kelly asks feds to halt Salton Sea project funding until California gives up more Colorado River water
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is calling on federal officials to halt funding for California's Salton Sea project until the state gives up more of its Colorado River Water, a letter from the senator said Tuesday. The letter, sent to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior...
Happy Bat Week, Arizona! Here's a look at some 'batty' events around the state
PHOENIX — Heads up Arizona, International Bat Week starts this Monday and is set to last through Halloween. With 28 different species of bats native to our state, it's a whole week to celebrate these creepy-cute sky puppies!. After all, Hollywood has given bats a bad rap. They're not...
George Strait and Chris Stapleton start 6-show tour right here in Arizona
PHOENIX — Arizona, get ready for a show that's as smooth as Tennessee whiskey. In all the world you'll never find a love as true as ours for what's coming to Phoenix. George Strait is joining one of country music's most beloved musicians, Chris Stapleton, for six exclusive performances across the country. And the first one is right here in Arizona!
'It's a day-to-day grind': Valley restaurants continue to struggle with staffing post-pandemic
PHOENIX — It's been two years since the height of COVID-19 and Valley restaurants are still struggling to fill staffing roles. "It's a day-to-day grind," Jeffrey "JJ" Holmes, owner of JJ's Grubb Shack in Mesa said. Holmes says he currently has a solid staff of about 20, but would...
Developers want to build more water parks in Arizona. Does the state have enough water?
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A massive resort centered around a six-acre pool in the middle of the desert seems...odd to say the least. Especially when the Southwest is in the middle of a 22-year drought that isn't stopping. The VAI Resort in Glendale will be a massive 60-acre complex built...
Large amount of monsoon rains causing late cactus blooms at Desert Botanical Garden
PHOENIX — Spring is usually the time many cacti in Arizona show their iconic blooms, but something unusual is happening this fall in the Valley. The Desert Botanical Garden posted a video showing how one cactus isn't letting dropping temperatures stop it from showing its beauty. "It's been particularly...
Animal activists plan to sue Arizona over border barriers
YUMA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Animal rights advocates say they intend to sue Arizona after Gov. Doug Ducey approved the stacking of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Center for Biological Diversity says the large containers placed near Yuma earlier...
Appeals court OKs Jan. 6 panel subpoena to Arizona GOP chair
PHOENIX — A federal appeals court panel has upheld a ruling requiring phone records of the Arizona Republican Party's leader to be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The ruling issued over the weekend by a divided three-judge panel...
More dead horses found in Northern Arizona. Reward for info leading to arrest raised to $35k
ALPINE, Ariz. — Horse advocates say the number of horses found shot to death is now at 25 after they found another 10 carcasses in the forest near Alpine, AZ. Last week the number was at 15. Simone Netherlands, leader of the Salt River Wild Horse Management Group, has...
Arizona GOP legislators rolled out the red carpet for '2,000 Mules.' Then law enforcement gave the movie what amounts to two thumbs down
PHOENIX — After a chief investigator of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that two activists behind the election conspiracy movie “2,000 Mules” never provided them promised evidence of fraud, Arizona legislators who gushed praise for the duo are silent. Several contacted by 12News for...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
Taste a spicy twist to chocolate thanks to Arizona woman
MESA, Ariz. — It’s safe to say everyone loves chocolate, but it’s less likely everyone has ever tasted a spicy piece. Lisa Jaimes-Toon would like to change that. The love for her family, their history and Hispanic culture were the perfect ingredients for her to create Carolina’s Chocolate— silky and sultry spiced treats infused with flavors of her heritage.
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
Inflation got you down? Try a thrift store!
PHOENIX — The nation’s secondhand market is expected to more than double in the next four years. In Arizona, consign and thrift stores are reporting increases in sales, even as inflation soars. Thrifting has become more popular in recent years and with rising costs at stores, Valley secondhand...
Brnovich seeks probe of election integrity group
PHOENIX — Arizona's Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, on Friday asked the FBI and IRS to look into an election integrity group that claimed to have uncovered widespread fraud in the 2020 election but never provided evidence. True the Vote, a nonprofit organization, has raised “considerable sums of money”...
12 News
Phoenix, AZ
29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Phoenix local newshttps://www.12news.com/
Comments / 0