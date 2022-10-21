Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
wtva.com
Caledonia man killed in Monroe County wreck
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County man was killed Monday in a wreck in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the wreck happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Center Hill Road. He identified the victim as Christopher Brock, 40, of Caledonia. The coroner said Brock was...
wtva.com
Juvenile airlifted after Starkville shooting Sunday night
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Sunday night shooting is under investigation in Starkville. According to the Starkville Police Department, the shooting happened at the Sandhill Arms apartments. Police have released very little information; however, a juvenile was airlifted. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Mike Leach Blames Loss on Alabama Jerseys
Halloween came early for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, head coach Mike Leach said an Alabama jersey is sure to scare them!. During his post-game interview after the 30-6 loss Saturday night, Leach was asked what Alabama does that gives his team some trouble. To this he said,. "You wanna scare...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wcbi.com
Students build benches for a new park in The area
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Work continues on the Cornerstone Sports Complex in Starkville. As crews continue the work, students from Mississippi State University even helped add a few unique pieces to the park. The Cornerstone Sports Complex is still under construction and although it isn’t finished there are a...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
REPORT: Multiple Aggies Freshmen Suspended Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup
According to reports, three Aggies freshmen have been suspended by the team, with a possible fourth on the way.
Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut
Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police needs your help to find Justin Brooks who went missing Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police needs your help to find a missing man. 28 year old Justin Brooks was last seen walking near his home on 5th Avenue North around 3:30 Monday morning. He is 5″ 6 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, and...
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
Lane Kiffin Gives Humorous Response to Taylor Swift Question Following Loss to LSU
Lane Kiffin is keeping his cards close to his chest regarding Taylor Swift's new album.
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies search for missing man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man. 22-year-old Tadrian Shaw was last seen Sunday evening in the PineyWoods area. He’s five foot three and weighs about 170 pounds. Shaw was wearing gray shorts and a jacket, along...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
Alabama 8-year-old killed in Interstate accident, state troopers report
An Alabama 8-year-old died after an Interstate accident Sunday night, Alabama troopers reported. The juvenile, an 8-year-old from Alabaster, Alabama, was a passenger in a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that reportedly rear-ended a 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage, state police said Monday. The driver of the truck, Reginald E. Jones, 33, of...
wcbi.com
Flu activity on the rise in north Mississippi, Walgreens reports
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Flu season is starting to ramp up in Mississippi. The Walgreens flu index shows that our corner of north Mississippi, including Columbus, West Point, and Tupelo, ranks at number two with the highest flu activity. The findings come from Walgreens nationwide and compile data from prescription...
wcbi.com
Sounding the alarm during fall severe weather season
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- While most people associate severe weather with the Spring, here in North Mississippi we know any season can be severe weather season. One thing you should always keep in mind is how to stay informed when severe weather hits. And in this case, more is better.
