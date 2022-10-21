Texas regulators have their eyes on one of the most powerful players in the crypto world

Read full article on original website
Georgia Chamber plans Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit
ATLANTA — The Georgia Chamber is hosting its annual Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Summit next Tuesday at the Hilton-Atlanta Airport with programming beginning at 9 a.m. This event is an opportunity to engage in open and honest dialogue with business and community leaders who are paving the way for change and inclusion in the state. This year’s summit attendees will hear from keynote speaker Victor Terry, the chief diversity officer for State Farm Insurance Companies.
Indiana police have identified the boy whose body was found in a suitcase. Now, his mother is wanted in connection with his death
Authorities have identified the boy found dead inside a suitcase in rural Indiana earlier this year, according to a Wednesday news release from the Indiana State Police. The body of Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, was found in rural Washington County inside a hard-shell suitcase with a "distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back," police said in April. State police were called to investigate after a resident who was mushroom hunting discovered the suitcase on April 16 and immediately called 911, the agency said.
