Mary Duncan

New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Sara B

Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die

Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Inside Nova

Robbie Williams announces 'unique' Royal Abert Hall gigs

Robbie Williams has announced two "unique" concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. The 44-year-old pop star will take to the stage at the historic London venue for two nights 6 an7 November to perform some of his biggest hits in an exclusive "never to be repeated" events which is to be filmed for the upcoming biopic 'Better Man' and the scenes will emulate his 2001 concert 'Live at the Royal Albert Hall.'
Inside Nova

James Corden a ‘very emotional guy’ says ex-writing partner

James Corden has been described as a “very emotional guy” by his former writing partner Ruth Jones. She spoke about ‘The Late Late Show’ host, 44, after he was barred from iconic New York restaurant Balthazar for being a “tiny cretin of a man” who allegedly abused staff.
Inside Nova

Debra Messing: ‘World has been dimmed after Leslie Jordan death’

Debra Messing says the world has been "dimmed" following the passing of her 'Will and Grace' co-star Leslie Jordan. The 54-year-old star - who played Grace Adler in the sitcom - took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star, who died in a car accident in Los Angeles on Monday morning (24.10.22), admitting her friend had brought "joy and delight" into her life.
Inside Nova

Jennifer Hudson wants to work with Rihanna

Jennifer Hudson wants Rihanna to guest star on her talk show. The 'American Idol' winner, 41, launched 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' earlier this year and would "love" to have 'Umbrella' songstress Rihanna, 34, on the show for a chat but would also like to interview people from all walks of life.
Vibe

Lil Durk Hit With $350K Lawsuit Over Missed Bahamas Show Date

According to TMZ, Lil Durk is being sued by Fresh Entertainment concert promoters in Nassau, Bahamas for missing a show back in December 2019. Durk, 30, was scheduled to perform at a concert in which promoters say they paid out $24,000 ahead of time plus promotional fees. However, the Chicago rapper never made it on stage. When Durk arrived in the Bahamas, immigration authorities reportedly refused to let him into the country after discovering that he had pending charges against him from an Atlanta shooting earlier that year.More from VIBE.comLil Durk And King Von's 2019 Attempted Murder Charges DroppedTy Dolla $ign...
Inside Nova

Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in wake of anti-Semitic slurs

Kanye West insists he isn’t losing any money in the wake of his anti-Semitic slurs. The rapper, 45, made the claim despite being dropped by multiple companies including Balenciaga which said it is ending their business relationship. Kanye told TMZ: “I ain’t losing no money. The day I was...
Inside Nova

Hate speech is never OK or excusable, says Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has publicly condemned Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments. The 42-year-old star has taken to social media to voice her support for the Jewish community after Kanye recently posted anti-Semitic messages online. Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with the rap star -...
WWD

Everett Hollander Named Business Adviser and Partner at BCCM, Spearheading Advisory Practice

Everett Hollander has joined BCCM as a business adviser and partner, spearheading BCCM Advisory, a business strategy and executive leadership consultancy. Hollander, who will lead the New York and Los Angeles, California, teams, will be based at the New York office at 526 West 26th Street.More from WWDMax Mara's Face of the Future EventInside The Fragrance Foundation Circle of Champions 2022 EventInside the TIME100 Next Event He had earlier been chief operating officer of BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, where he oversaw the firm’s global operations and expansion. Hollander is an authority on organizational design, strategy and operations, business development and company culture....
