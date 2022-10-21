MEQUON, Wis. - ACT scores have fallen to the lowest level in 30 years. For the first time since the early 1990s, the average composite score fell below 20. The college admissions test is often used an indicator for collegiate success. This is the latest in a list of test scores that are seeing decades lows. Experts blame it on a COVID-19 pandemic learning loss.

MEQUON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO