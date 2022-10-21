ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

ACT scores hit 30-year low, COVID learning gap to blame: experts

MEQUON, Wis. - ACT scores have fallen to the lowest level in 30 years. For the first time since the early 1990s, the average composite score fell below 20. The college admissions test is often used an indicator for collegiate success. This is the latest in a list of test scores that are seeing decades lows. Experts blame it on a COVID-19 pandemic learning loss.
Roundy's hiring for holiday season

MILWAUKEE - Roundy’s announced Tuesday, Oct. 25 they are looking to hire new associates as they ready for the holiday season and beyond. The company is looking to hire management, full-time and part-time positions across multiple business units. "The holiday season is traditionally one of the busiest times of...
Froedtert sues Tim Michels' campaign

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin hospital group, Froedtert Health, is suing the campaign of Tim Michels, candidate for governor. Froedtert alleges Michels webpage and advertisements infringed on Froedtert's trademark by using photos from an event where the Michels family announced a $15 million pledge to set up the Michels Rare Cancers Research Lab at the Medical College of Wisconsin.
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
'Quiet quitting' your romance

MILWAUKEE - From dissatisfied workers to dissatisfied daters, ‘quiet quitting' is spreading beyond the office!. Camille Kostin from It's Just Lunch Milwaukee has tips on how to spot if your partner is calling it quits without actually saying so.
15 Best Restaurants in Menomonee Falls, WI

Menomonee Falls is a suburb of Milwaukee located in Waukesha County, Wisconsin, named after the Menomonee River. In the early 1800s, Native Americans lived in Menomonee Falls before European settlers arrived. Menomonee Falls combined rural living, active citizenship, and economic expansion in the industrial, health, and service sector. In the...
3-year-old Milwaukee boy aspires to work in waste management

MILWAUKEE — Every morning, 3-year-old Hunter Meyer is out looking for trash other people left behind. He takes morning walks with his mother, Katie Haws, and they pick up any unwanted garbage in their neighborhood. You could say Hunter knows a thing or two about waste management. He certainly...
Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant struggles with worker shortage

MILWAUKEE — Many Wisconsin small businesses were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant, in Milwaukee, survived but ownership said it is facing a worker shortage. Cherry Perkins, the owner, said the shortage is preventing the Milwaukee institution from opening full time. “I really don’t know...
Wisconsin DOJ reaches $1.65 million settlement with Container Life Cycle Management for hazardous waste violations

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Tuesday a proposed settlement between Container Life Cycle Management LLC (CLCM) to resolve various violations at its Milwaukee County facilities. The $1.65 million agreement between CLCM, the United States, and the State of Wisconsin to resolve CLCM’s violations of...
48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
Beware utility scams: We Energies warnings and police tips

MILWAUKEE - Across the state, law enforcement and We Energies are sharing warning signs of utility scams on social media. According to a news release on Thursday, Oct 20, the goal is to flood news feeds with important safety information on what to look for on social media. We Energies...
Cudahy Citgo sells $1M winning Powerball ticket

CUDAHY, Wis. - A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Citgo on College Avenue in Cudahy for the Monday, Oct. 17 drawing. It is the second $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin this month. On Oct. 1, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold...
WE Energies Faces Pushback for Rate Hikes

Wisconsin’s top energy provider is asking the state’s Public Service Commission to increase energy prices by nearly 13% for regular households starting next year, drawing criticism from both state lawmakers and watchdog groups. Milwaukee-based WE Energies is one of Wisconsin’s top energy providers, providing energy to over a...
