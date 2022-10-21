Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
Darrell Brooks trial: Jury begins deliberations after closing arguments
Jurors in the Darrell Brooks trial came to court on Tuesday with overnight bags as jury instructions were read, and closing arguments were delivered. Deliberations in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack case began at 6:24 p.m.
Darrell Brooks trial: What is defendant's 'theory of defense'?
In his deferred opening statement, Darrell Brooks told the jury in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, “There's always two sides to every story.” One expert said it's unclear which story Brooks is trying to tell.
Earnell Lucas signs off as Milwaukee County sheriff
"One final time." Now-former Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas signs off Sunday after resigning as sheriff.
Milwaukee domestic homicide, victim's father 'can't believe she's gone'
A Milwaukee woman's father says the man accused of killing her was in a relationship with her. Prosecutors say the gun went off during a struggle, but Olivia Wright's father disputes that, saying he believes she was laying in bed when she was shot to death.
Darrell Brooks guilty: Local, state leaders react to verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 charges in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Wednesday, Oct. 26. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count. Reaction to the news poured in from local and state officials. City of Waukesha.
Darrell Brooks trial: Defendant forfeits right to be present for state's closing
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Jurors in the Darrell Brooks trial came to court on Tuesday, Oct. 25 with overnight bags. Brooks is accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021. Jurors could potentially begin jury deliberations by the end of the day. First, they had to get through five...
Milwaukee girl shot; teen arrested just blocks from shooting
There are new details on the arrest of a teenager charged with killing a 12-year-old girl in Milwaukee. Police made the arrest at Custer Park, just blocks away from where they say Olivia Schultz was killed.
New Milwaukee County sheriff on staffing shortages
Any work done by the sheriff's office requires people. The office is currently down around 100 corrections officers and 30 deputies.
Hartland police update on apartment building fire that left 6 dead
Hartland police revealed on Monday evening, Oct. 24 that each of the six persons, two adults and four children, who were found dead inside a Hartland apartment building following a fire on Friday, Oct. 22 suffered a single gunshot wound. Officials say Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan
MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
Milwaukee car thieves caused 'a lot of destruction for 1 vehicle,' owner says
For a group of Milwaukee car thieves, getting into their target Kia wasn’t much of a problem, but getting out of the lot was. Surveillance shows their dedication left quite a bit of destruction.
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Franklin middle school threat 'hoax:' Students evacuated after calls
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Forest Park Middle School in Franklin was placed on a lockdown and later evacuated Monday morning, Oct. 24 following phone calls about a potential threat. But officials now say the person made those calls has admitted the threat was a hoax. Staff from the Forest Park Middle...
36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
