FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Darrell Brooks guilty: Local, state leaders react to verdict

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A jury found Darrell Brooks guilty on all 76 charges in connection to the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Wednesday, Oct. 26. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count. Reaction to the news poured in from local and state officials. City of Waukesha.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland police update on apartment building fire that left 6 dead

Hartland police revealed on Monday evening, Oct. 24 that each of the six persons, two adults and four children, who were found dead inside a Hartland apartment building following a fire on Friday, Oct. 22 suffered a single gunshot wound. Officials say Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball takes office, outlines plan

MILWAUKEE - Denita Ball took office as Milwaukee County's new sheriff Monday, Oct. 24 – a few months earlier than expected after Earnell Lucas resigned. Ball said the first thing she did when she walked into her new office was answer a few emails, but after that she said she had an 8:30 a.m. meeting with her executive leadership team about changes moving forward.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal stabbing, man arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 22, was arrested for fatally stabbing another near 27th and Kilbourn on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 25. Police said it happened around 2:15 p.m. during an argument. The victim, a Milwaukee man, 38, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries but later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan fatal shooting; no contest plea to amended charge

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Armani Jackson of Milwaukee appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 25 for a plea hearing. He's accused in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan boy on Oct. 29, 2021. During Tuesday's hearing, the state moved to amend count one to second-degree intentional homicide. The court allowed the amendment. Jackson then entered a no contest plea to the amended count.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee hit-and-run, pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian near Sherman and Hampton Monday, Oct. 24. The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. The pedestrian who was hit, a Milwaukee man, 55, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said the driver ran away after...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes tree, 3 teens hurt

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a serious vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25 near 48th and Good Hope Road. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Police say a 2018 Hyundai Elantra was traveling east on W. Good Hope Road at a high rate of speed when it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Franklin middle school threat 'hoax:' Students evacuated after calls

FRANKLIN, Wis. - Forest Park Middle School in Franklin was placed on a lockdown and later evacuated Monday morning, Oct. 24 following phone calls about a potential threat. But officials now say the person made those calls has admitted the threat was a hoax. Staff from the Forest Park Middle...
FRANKLIN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

36th and Wright shooting; man in critical condition

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday, Oct. 24 near 36th and Wright. It happened around 9:30 p.m. A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries. His condition is critical. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information...
MILWAUKEE, WI

