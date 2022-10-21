ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Ohio Doctor Pays $720,000, Agrees To 15 Year Exclusion From Federal Health Care Programs

By National News
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F61Yj_0ih8kSTZ00

Mangesh Kanvinde, M.D., of Batavia, Ohio, has paid $720,000 and agreed to be excluded from Federal Health Care Programs for fifteen years for his role in a scheme to order unnecessary durable medical equipment and genetic tests.

The DME he ordered included commonly used braces for knees, ankles, shoulders, and the back and neck. The genetic tests he ordered included testing for the inherited genetic variants that are associated with a high to moderate increased risk of cancer.

As part of the civil settlement with the United States, Dr. Kanvinde also agreed to make additional payments contingent upon his income over the next five years.

The United States alleged that, between December 5, 2016, through June 20, 2019, Dr. Kanvinde violated the False Claims Act by knowingly conspiring to submit and causing the submission of false claims to Medicare.

In the news: Report: Elon Musk Plans To Axe 75% Of Twitter Employees

The United States alleged that Dr. Kanvinde had improper financial arrangements with temporary physician staffing agencies and telehealth companies to furnish DME and genetic testing items and services and that he received illegal kickbacks in exchange for ordering medically unnecessary DME and genetic tests and services.

The United States further alleged that Dr. Kanvinde had no physician-patient relationship with the Medicare beneficiaries, often did not speak with the beneficiaries, and knew his prescribed goods and services were not medically necessary.

“We will continue to vigorously pursue medical providers who violate federal law by engaging in illicit schemes which include the filing of false claims seeking Medicare reimbursement,” said Michael A. Bennett, United States Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky. “I commend the HHS-OIG and AUSAs Malloy and Weyand for their outstanding effort in this matter.”

“Physicians who use their position of trust in schemes to submit false claims to Medicare for their own financial gain undermine the integrity of taxpayer-funded federal health care programs and the public’s trust in the health care profession,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General (HHS-OIG). “Our agency is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that bad actors are held accountable for their actions.”

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here.

Copyright 2022 The Free Press, LLC, tampafp.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IFLScience

Four People Died From Fake Cannabis Spiked With Rat Poison In Florida

At least four people have died and 52 have fallen sick after consuming synthetic cannabis containing rat poison, according to a new report by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This latest cluster of cases first started appearing in Florida around December 2021, when the state poison...
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

State of Ohio sending out $15 million in stimulus money

money in handPhoto by Jinyun (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the squeeze every time you got to the grocery store? Most people are right now. But there is some good news for you that you need to know about. Recently, Governor Mike Dewine recently shared that his administration is giving $15 million dollars to local food banks in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
CNET

These States Have Put Marijuana Legalization on the November Ballot

President Joe Biden's pardoning of federal simple marijuana possession convictions has brought cannabis legalization back to the forefront, especially as Biden has urged all governors to do the same with state offenses. "Just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, no...
MARYLAND STATE
Healthline

What Happens if Marijuana is No Longer Classified as Schedule 1 Drug?

President Joe Biden has called on officials to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Currently, marijuana is classified as a Schedule I drug. This is defined as having “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.”. In early October, President Joe Biden granted a...
JC Post

IRS: 9M families who did not claim free COVID money notified

WASHINGTON — Starting this week, the Internal Revenue Service is sending letters to more than 9 million individuals and families who appear to qualify for a variety of key tax benefits but did not claim them by filing a 2021 federal income tax return. Many in this group may be eligible to claim some or all of the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, the Earned Income Tax Credit and other tax credits depending on their personal and family situation.
Newsweek

A Trump Era Health Care Rule Is Breaking the Law—and Harming Patients | Opinion

Among Americans who take prescription drugs, a quarter struggle to afford their medication. For those who are in poor health or have low incomes, the portion is even higher. These days, the rising cost of everyday goods and services is forcing more people to face difficult decisions and ask themselves: How can I pay for utilities, the groceries, or the medicine that's keeping me alive?
Joel Eisenberg

Crisis: Nursing Homes Permanently Closing Throughout the United States

Financial issues facing the nursing home industry have effectuated a national crisis. Pleas to Congress have been largely ineffective. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:American Health Care Association, Modern Healthcare, Google.com, and KeloLand.com.
Benzinga

Is Keeping Marijuana Illegal Putting People's Health At Risk?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. With marijuana still listed as a Schedule 1 drug, it simply is not possible to treat marijuana the same as other plants that are consumed by American citizens. Some argue that marijuana is far less toxic...
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
141K+
Followers
19K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy