WATCH: New Orleans Saints’ Andy Dalton throws consecutive pick-sixes, hands Cardinals 14 points

By Tim Ryan
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

Sometimes when it rains it pours and that’s exactly what’s happening to poor Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints as their “ Thursday Night Football ” showdown against the Arizona Cardinals has quickly gone off the rails.

While things started off promising with Dalton throwing an absolute dime to Rashid Shaheed — who burned New Orleans cornerback Marco Wilson for a 53-yard touchdown. Things have since taken a severe turn for the worse .

If you were feeling awful for Wilson after seeing him helplessly dragged into the end zone as he clung to Shaheed’s jersey, the Saints’ second-year player found redemption by way of a truly terrible catch attempt by Marquez Callaway that led to a 38-yard pick-six and a downright glorious celebratory flip into the end zone.

Andy Dalton threw back-to-back pick-6’s in ridiculous sequence against Cardinals

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

So Dalton chalks it up to a rough play that clearly falls on the shoulders of his wide receiver and gets back to business, right? Wrong.

Dalton proceeded to follow up that nightmare of a play with an encore pick-six that fell squarely on his shoulders, this time throwing it directly to linebacker Isaiah Simmons for the 56-yard touchdown.

Hard to believe, yet so completely believable. But hey, at least we’re having fun and Amazon Prime NFL analyst Richard Sherman is finally seeing some points he’s so desperately been yearning to witness over these last few bleak weeks .

As for Andy Dalton, one has to wonder how long he’ll be under center. Taysom Hill could be waiting in the wings. There’s this guy named Jameis Winston also on the Saints’ roster.

Sportsnaut

