Penguins get off to fast start in triumph over Kings

Jeff Petry had a goal and two assists Thursday as the Pittsburgh Penguins smacked the visiting Los Angeles Kings 6-1.

Jan Rutta, Jake Guentzel, Rickard Rakell, Jeff Carter and Ryan Poehling also scored for the Penguins, who are 3-0 at home.

The win was Mike Sullivan’s 300th as Pittsburgh coach.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 39 of 40 shots.

Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, who had been 3-0 on the road.

Los Angeles goaltender Cal Petersen allowed three goals on nine shots in the first, then was replaced by Jonathan Quick, who made 22 saves.

Guentzel left in the third after being hit by a shot in the right ear.

On their first shot, the Penguins took a 1-0 lead on Rutta’s first goal as a Penguins player. From the right point, his shot wove its way through traffic and under Petersen’s pads at 4:04.

Guentzel made it 2-0 at 14:35 of the first. Kris Letang carried the puck deep, then passed it out front to Guentzel with Petersen caught sprawling outside the crease.

With 1:41 left in the first, Rakell cruised through the crease and, while falling, contorted himself to get to a rebound and sweep it in on a backhander for a 3-0 lead.

With Quick in net, Pittsburgh got the only goal of the second. Petry, with his first goal in a Penguins uniform, sent a wrist shot through a screen from the top of the slot to make it 4-0 at 4:13 during a power play.

Los Angeles successfully challenged for goalie interference on Bryan Rust at 7:30 of the third, wiping out a Penguins goal.

Kasperi Kapanen used a touch-pass to set up Carter behind the defense, and Carter moved in to beat Quick between the pads at 3:01 of the third to make it 5-0.

With Pittsburgh short-handed, Poehling — also getting his first goal with the Penguins — made it 6-0 with a shot off the post at 4:38 of the third.

Grundstrom spoiled Jarry’s shutout bid with a power-play goal on a one-timer at 17:32 of the third.

–Field Level Media

