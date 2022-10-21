Ottawa rallies from two-goal deficit to beat Washington

Drake Batherson scored twice, Shane Pinto notched the go-ahead goal, and the Ottawa Senators rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat the visiting Washington Capitals 5-2 on Thursday night.

Tyler Motte had a goal and an assist, Brady Tkachuk had two assists and Anton Forsberg made 22 saves as Ottawa won its second straight.

Anthony Mantha scored his third goal in five games for the Capitals, and T.J. Oshie also scored. Darcy Kuemper made 39 saves.

Washington, which had won eight of its last 10 in Ottawa, was without forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov (suspension) and Connor Brown (lower-body injury).

Pinto gave Ottawa its first lead of the night, 3-2, at 15:05 of the third period. Tyler Motte took a pass behind the Capitals net and into the slot where Pinto beat Kuemper with a wrist shot.

Moments later, Forsberg robbed Marcus Johansson on the rush with a sprawling glove save. Kuemper answered with a sprawling stick save on Pinto at 12:29 to keep the score 3-2.

The Capitals pulled Kuemper with 1:20 remaining, but Motte scored into an empty net at 19:23 and Alex DeBrincat added another at 19:52 for the 5-2 final.

The Capitals took full advantage of a 5-on-3 power play to grab a 2-0 lead midway first-period lead.

Johansson carried in during the 5-on-3, circled around the Senators net and fed Oshie in the left circle for the one-timer over Forsberg’s left shoulder at 10:01.

Mantha made it 2-0 during the 5-on-4, scoring on a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Dmitry Orlov, at 10:35.

Ottawa rallied to within 2-1 at 5:48 when Batherson completed a pretty passing sequence with a one-timer from the left circle off a cross-ice pass from Tkachuk on a power play.

Batherson struck again on the power play at 7:39, knocking in the rebound of Thomas Chabot’s shot from the point.

It was Batherson’s seventh multi-goal game.

–Field Level Media

