Atlanta, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta.

The Douglas County High School football team will have a game with Carver High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00. Douglas County High School Carver High School October 21, 2022 15:00:00 Varsity Football

The Centennial High School football team will have a game with North Springs High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. Centennial High School North Springs High School October 21, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Football

The Riverwood High School football team will have a game with St. Pius X Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. Riverwood High School St. Pius X Catholic High School October 21, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Football

The North Atlanta High School football team will have a game with Marist School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00. North Atlanta High School Marist School October 21, 2022 16:30:00 Varsity Football