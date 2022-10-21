ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

There are 5 high school 🏈 games in Atlanta.

The Douglas County High School football team will have a game with Carver High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Douglas County High School
Carver High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Football

The Centennial High School football team will have a game with North Springs High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Centennial High School
North Springs High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

The Riverwood High School football team will have a game with St. Pius X Catholic High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Riverwood High School
St. Pius X Catholic High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

The North Atlanta High School football team will have a game with Marist School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

North Atlanta High School
Marist School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Football

The Carrollton High School football team will have a game with Westlake High School on October 21, 2022, 16:30:00.

Carrollton High School
Westlake High School
October 21, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Boys Football

