ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Advocates in CO want to strengthen rules that block polluting in waterways

By Dillon Thomas
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q69WJ_0ih8kApj00

Advocates in Colorado say it's time to toughen up the federal rules on pollutants in waterways 02:48

Last Tuesday marked 50 years since the government adopted the Clean Water Act in 1972, marking the United States' effort to further eliminate toxic pollutants from waterways that could cause harm to the ecosystem and human health. However, according to advocacy groups, toxic chemicals continue to make their way into our rivers and lakes to this day.

"(The Clean Water Act) is really a bedrock piece of environmental legislation designed to clean up our nation's waterways," said Alex Simon of the Colorado Public Interest Research Group, known as CoPIRG. "Instead, here we are, 50 years out and recent data reported to the EPA shows that, in Colorado, industrial facilities dumped over 1.3 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Colorado's waterways."

Studies show that some of the most toxic pollutants that can seep into the waterways have the ability to significantly impact human health. Some humans exposed to the pollutants have experienced anything from cancer diagnosis to reproductive harm and even developmental delays.

"Despite the intentions of the Clean Water Act, there is still a large amount of dumping of chemicals across the state of Colorado," Simon said.

Currently the scope of the Clean Water Act is being reviewed by the Supreme Court. Some fear that the court could rule in a way that would loosen guidelines and protect fewer waterways in the United States.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has openly shared his thoughts on not only protecting the Clean Water Act as it is, but also exploring the potential of further action to keep chemicals out of water.

Simon said the CoPIRG would like to see further protection implemented, as well as additional waterways secured. She also said it is time that local and federal governments step up their enforcement of laws when it comes to pollutants in the water.

The Colorado's Department of Public Health and Environment issued a statement to CBS News Colorado saying they continue to work with agencies like Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources to further protect Colorado's streams and rivers.

They also noted that they work daily with treatment companies and entities to assure Colorado residents are not exposed to dangerous pollutants.

"Our children, our residents, deserve access to clean water to swim in, to drink and to enjoy. It is time to stop reckless dumping," Simon said.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

US sued over lack of protection plan for the lesser prairie chicken

An environmental group is suing U.S. wildlife managers, saying they have failed to protect a rare grouse found in parts of the Midwest that include one of the country's most prolific areas for oil and gas development.A lawsuit filed Tuesday by the Center for Biological Diversity says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is nearly five months late in releasing a final rule outlining protections for the lesser prairie chicken.Once listed as a threatened species, the prairie chicken's habitat spans parts of New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas -- including a portion of the oil-rich Permian Basin that straddles...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ritter: We’re having a dishonest debate about crime in Colorado

I spent much of my career working for justice and prosecuting crime. As a former district attorney, I’ve seen how crime victims suffer. And I’ve worked to prosecute criminals and hold them accountable. And as part of the original team that stood up the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, I am committed to fact-based, data-driven, and responsible solutions for public safety.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- In September, Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced that 2022 was the deadliest year on record for Colorado's water. Out of the entire state, Lake Pueblo State Park was the deadliest body of water. Since then, two more people lost their lives while on Lake Pueblo. Now, the family of one The post Family of drowned kayaker demands more safety regulations for Colorado’s deadliest body of water appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected

If elected Colorado governor in two weeks, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl said one of her first tasks would be to “undo” as much as she possibly can. Ganahl, 56, was speaking to a crowd of around 90 supporters who came to listen, meet and mingle during a candidate event Monday at Edgewater Brewery in Grand […] The post In a race she calls ‘combat,’ Colorado governor candidate Ganahl pledges overhaul if elected appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
holyokeenterprise.com

Soon all eggs sold at Colorado grocery stores will be from cage-free hens

The Colorado General Assembly passed House Bill 20-1343 to advance animal welfare by requiring Colorado’s egg-laying hens to be housed in a cage-free environment. Additionally, the act also prohibits business owners from selling, or transporting for sale in Colorado, egg products that are not from a cage-free farm. The...
COLORADO STATE
nmag.gov

NEW MEXICO, TEXAS, AND COLORADO REACH HISTORIC AGREEMENT OVER THE WATERS OF THE RIO GRANDE RIVER

ALBUQUERQUE— Today, New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas announced that after a nearly decade-long battle over the waters on the Rio Grande, the case has reached an important legal milestone. The States of Texas, New Mexico, and Colorado have reached a historic agreement after nine years of litigation that, if finalized, will resolve the massive legal dispute between the States over how water from the Rio Grande is divided between southern New Mexico and west Texas. The lawsuit, which Texas filed in 2013, arose from disagreement over how much water Texas and New Mexico are each entitled to under the 1938 Rio Grande Compact.
TEXAS STATE
Aspen Times

Operators: Pass Prop 124 for the sake of local liquor stores and Colorado craft beverage makers

As a ski-town liquor-store owner and a Colorado craft-beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But, our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 (Increase Allowable Liquor Store Locations) at the polls this November.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?

Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Ganahl: A problem solver, not a politician

I’m Heidi Ganahl, and I’m running for governor to be a voice for all of Colorado. I am a mom, an entrepreneur, a CEO, a survivor. When I was 27, I lost my young husband in a plane crash. I picked myself up and turned an idea he and I had dreamt up into the country’s largest pet care franchise, Camp Bow Wow.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy