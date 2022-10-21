‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

TL;DR:

The Rings of Power Season 2 is already greenlit and in production.

The Amazon series will dig deeper into Sauron’s plans when season 2 arrives.

All the main cast members of The Rings of Power are expected to return.

Sara Zwangobani, Dylan Smith, Beau Cassidy, and Markella Kavenagh in ‘The Rings of Power’ | Ben Rothstein/Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power just wrapped its first season on Prime Video, and the finale left viewers with a lot to look forward to when the show returns. Filming is already underway on The Rings of Power Season 2, and fans have an idea of what to expect when it arrives. However, it could be a while before Amazon’s Lord of the Rings show graces our screens once again. In the meantime, here’s everything we know about The Rings of Power ‘s next outing so far.

Most shows receive renewals after their current season is complete, but Amazon greenlit The Rings of Power Season 2 well before its first outing debuted. In fact, according to what showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay told Empire , Amazon bought five full seasons of the show — meaning fans have lots more to look forward to from Middle-earth.

“The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show,” Payne told Empire. “They knew from the beginning that was the size of the canvas – this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle, and end. There are things in the first season that don’t pay off until season 5.”

And The Rings of Power Season 2 hasn’t just been confirmed; it’s already started filming. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed as much, revealing that production began in the U.K. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that fans will see the new episodes anytime soon. McKay told The Hollywood Reporter that it could be “another couple years” before filming is complete. But after hearing what Payne and McKay have to say about season 2, it sounds like the next chapter will be well worth the wait.

What will ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 be about?

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Prediction: Isildur Will Be Saved in a Way That Parallels Aragorn’s Story

The Rings of Power Season 1 consisted of a lot of setup, but J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay assured THR that things get “bigger and better” in season 2.

As for what the second season will cover, it sounds like the new episodes will dig deeper into The Rings of Power ‘s big Sauron reveal . With Halbrand confirmed as the Dark Lord, the series can now explore his plans and motivations in further depth.

Payne told The Hollywood Reporter that season 2 will “fill in all the missing pieces” regarding Charlie Vickers’ character. McKay added that such an approach will lead to more canonical storytelling from the Lord of the Rings show:

“So the first season is like Batman Begins , and the The Dark Knight is the next movie, with Sauron maneuvering out in the open. We’re really excited. Season 2 has a canonical story. There may well be viewers who are like, ‘This is the story we were hoping to get in season 1!’ In season 2, we’re giving it to them.”

In addition to offering fans a better understanding of Sauron, The Rings of Power Season 2 will likely see Galadriel dealing with the fallout of Halbrand’s betrayal. It will also get into the meat of the Rings of Power themselves, as Galadriel and the Elves have officially created the first three.

Meanwhile, we can expect more adventures from The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) as they head to Rhûn — though it’s hard to say what they’ll find there. Their journey may bring them closer to characters from the Southlands , all of whom will likely return — though we don’t know what they’ll be doing when the new episodes arrive.

‘The Rings of Power’s main cast members are expected to return — plus some newcomers

With The Rings of Power Season 2 continuing many of the first outing’s storylines, the main cast members are expected to return. That includes the following actors, all of whom play prominent parts in season 1:

Morfydd Clark as Galadriel

Charlie Vickers as Halbrand/Sauron

Robert Aramayo as Elrond

Markella Kavenagh as Nori Brandyfoot

Daniel Weyman as The Stranger

Ismael Cruz Córdova as Arondir

Nazanin Boniadi as Bronwyn

Tyroe Muhafidin as Theo

Cynthia Addai-Robinson as Queen Regent Míriel

Lloyd Owen as Elendil

Trystan Gravelle as Ar-Pharazon

Owain Arthur as Durin

One actor who won’t be making a comeback is Lenny Henry, whose character, Sadoc Burrows, meets his end in The Rings of Power Season 1 finale.

The Rings of Power cast will welcome newcomers, though, including an actor to play Círdan. Per THR, the character — who appears in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings and The Lord of the Rings movies — will make his entrance in The Rings of Power Season 2. No talent has been announced just yet, but we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for updates.

And as The Rings of Power continues filming its second season, more news is likely to come. Make sure to check here for all the latest developments about the series.

The Rings of Power Season 1 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Rings of Power’ Finale: 3 Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed in Episode 8