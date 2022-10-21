ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile

By Michelle Kapusta
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death , many royal fans were happy to see her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry reunite. The brothers along with their wives made a surprise appearance outside Windsor Castle to view tributes to the late monarch and greet mourners and well-wishers gathered there. But hopes of a reconciliation were soon dashed in the days that followed as the couples weren’t seen interacting at all after that.

Someone who hasn’t lost hope that they can reconcile though is reportedly the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton ). Here’s why a royal expert says she is “very optimistic” that the princes will be able to heal their rift.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pomcJ_0ih8k3jt00
Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry smiling at The Patron’s Lunch celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

What Prince Harry admitted about his relationship with Prince William

Months before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals, there was chatter that Princess Diana’s sons were feuding. The Duke of Sussex admitted to that during the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey .

“We are certainly on different paths at the moment, but I will always be there for him,” the prince told journalist Tom Bradby.

On March 7, 2021, the Sussexes sat down for a primetime special with Oprah Winfrey and when asked about his sibling then, the duke described their relationship as “space.” He went on to say that he felt his brother was, like their father, “trapped” by the institution. That comment reportedly really upset the now-Prince of Wales and King Charles III.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyanW_0ih8k3jt00
Oprah Winfrey Interviewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for primetime special | Harpo Productions, Joe Pugliese via Getty Images

Expert says Kate believes the brothers will reconcile

Despite how hurt and angry with each other both men may still be today, a royal expert has claimed that Prince William’s wife sees a reconciliation on the horizon.

“Catherine, herself, is still believing that one day, the brothers would reconcile,” royal expert Neil Sean said on his YouTube channel (per Express ). “She knows just how much anger and anguish that this particular breakup has caused both William and Harry.”

Sean described the princess as a “good person” who “wants to see the best in people” and make sure that “people do get on.” He explained that’s not just because they’re “part of the British institution,” but because the brothers were once “the best of friends.”

The expert then added: “According to a very good source, Kate is very optimistic about a reconciliation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SmvNx_0ih8k3jt00
Kate Middleton, Prince William, and Prince Harry on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle arrive to view flowers and tributes to Queen Elizabeth II | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Correspondent says Kate asked Harry to call William on his birthday

However, according to Royally Us podcast host Christina Garibaldi, Kate had been trying to act as a peacemaker for a while but the princes aren’t moving closer to a reconciliation.

She previously claimed that Kate was “doing her best to get the brothers back on track” and “frantically trying to play peacemaker.”

Garibaldi then quoted a royal insider who said: “[Kate] had a quiet word with the boys separately. [She even went] as far as calling Harry in Montecito and suggesting that he reached out to William on his birthday.” Despite her plea, the brothers are “overly stubborn” and now “there’s not much hope.”

