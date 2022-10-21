Charles Barkley shows compassion for Russell Westbrook

These days, seemingly no one feels sorry for Russell Westbrook.

He was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, and he probably thought he was coming home to the Southland to play for the team he rooted for growing up and compete for an NBA championship.

Instead, it all fell apart, as the Lakers missed the play-in tournament and Westbrook became the main scapegoat. Some of the criticism he has received has been over the top or even uncalled for.

Although “Inside The NBA” analyst Charles Barkley agrees with most observers that the Lakers need to trade Westbrook, he also said they have taken the “joy out of life and basketball” for the former league MVP.

“It’s time for the Lakers to move him,” Barkley said on TNT. “They have taken all his joy out of life and basketball. … He doesn’t look … this guy used to be so exuberant, play with great energy and great emotion. I think the wear and tear mentally, last year, starting this year, playing with Patrick Beverley … and the thing is he’s going to get the blame no matter what because the Lakers aren’t a championship contender.”

Westbrook is a kindler and gentler soul than he appears, and at times last season, it almost seemed as if he had become heartbroken.

Westbrook responds to Barkley's comments

The triple-double maestro answered Barkley’s comments, and he talked about the positive influences in his life that keep him grounded and positive.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“You know what man, I’m super blessed and leaning a lot on my faith,” Westbrook said. “So, I have a lot of great friends and family, good people in my corner that support me through thick and thin and when I have God in my corner, it doesn’t really matter what happens outside of that. I stay on course, stay focused, stay locked in. That’s all I can ask. Everything else that comes around it, I’ll continue doing what I’m doing, stay locked in on my craft and everything else will take care of itself.”

The good news for Westbrook is that new Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has constantly talked about him publicly in a positive light, and the two have appeared to build a solid working relationship.

After coming off the bench in L.A.’s final preseason game, Westbrook returned to the starting lineup on opening night of the regular season. He played fairly well and showed decent discipline, but it wasn’t enough, as his team fell to the Golden State Warriors, 123-109.