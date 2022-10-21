Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
WLWT 5
Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County
EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
Fox 19
1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
Fox 19
1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Greene County man identified as victim of deadly crash in Clinton County Monday morning
GREENE TWP., Clinton County — State troopers identified a Jamestown man as the victim of a deadly crash on state Route 73 in Clinton County Monday morning. >>3 dead, including suspected gunman, in St. Louis school shooting. Jeffrey Bruggeman, 37, of Jamestown was identified as the man killed in...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 3-year-old among 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton. Officers rushed to South 2nd Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7 p.m....
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Man ejected from motorcycle suffers life-threatening injuries
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle early Tuesday in Kenton County, police say. Officers were dispatched to the area of Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court around 6 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Taylor Mill Police say officers located a...
WLWT 5
Traffic light maintenance prompts lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday
TRENTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect intermittent lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to ODOT, contractors will perform traffic signal maintenance at the intersection of State...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 2 arrested after shots fired behind store in Boone County
VERONA, Ky. — A couple was arrested after a shooting behind a store in Boone County on Sunday. It all started around 4:21 p.m. when Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Dollar General in Verona for a reported shots fired call. The sheriff's office said Alexis...
WLWT 5
Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
WLWT 5
2 Ohio men charged with stealing nearly $800,000 for fake medical marijuana business
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced Tuesday, that two Ohio men have been indicted on fraud charges surrounding a fake medical marijuana operation. Fornshell said Aaron Pitman, 34, of Morrow, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati, have been indicted on the following counts:...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting
CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
WLWT 5
Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Comments / 1