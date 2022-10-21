ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Troopers: Man dies in overnight single-car fatal crash in Brown County

EAGLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in the early-morning hours on Wednesday on Martin Alexander Road at Tri-County Highway in Brown County. Troopers say a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country, driven by 39-year-old Brian D. Heitman, was traveling northeast...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

1 person dead after shooting in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead after a shooting broke out in Butler County Tuesday evening, police confirmed. The shooting occurred in the area of 733 S Second St., Hamilton Police Dispatch said. This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 will update this story as soon as more information...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

1 dead, 1 in critical condition in Union Township fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead and one is in critical condition after a fire broke out in a Clermont County home Monday night, according to Union Township Fire Chief Stan Deimling. Union Township Firefighters were dispatched to a two-story fire with heavy smoke on Mapleport Way,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking one lane on I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 near U.S. 25 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The left lane is blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell after a crash, Tuesday morning. Click the video...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williams Drive in Franklin. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FRANKLIN, OH
Fox 19

Man ejected from motorcycle suffers life-threatening injuries

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was thrown from his motorcycle early Tuesday in Kenton County, police say. Officers were dispatched to the area of Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court around 6 a.m. for a single-vehicle crash. Taylor Mill Police say officers located a...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Traffic light maintenance prompts lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday

TRENTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists to expect intermittent lane closures in Trenton on Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. According to ODOT, contractors will perform traffic signal maintenance at the intersection of State...
TRENTON, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Police looking for information on suspect in Millvale shooting

CINCINNATI — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a shooting that took place Monday, October 24. Police are looking for a black Nissan with silver trim below the windows and silver door handles in connection with a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
INDEPENDENCE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy