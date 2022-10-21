ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He’s out of touch with our military’: Gold Star spouse reacts to Tom Brady’s comments

By Morgan Frances
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJmh5_0ih8jH3100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling to Charlotte this weekend to take on the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, and quarterback Tom Brady is bringing a wave of controversy.

“Earlier this week, I made a statement about playing football and the military, and it was a very poor choice of words,” Brady said as he started his media availability Thursday.

Latest: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers

The apology couldn’t come fast enough after Brady compared the sacrifice he’s made throughout his football career to that of military deployment.

The comments came during a discussion on the “Let’s Go!” podcast.

“[…] I almost look at it like a football season, like you’re going away on deployment here and military. And it’s like, man, here I go again,” he said.

The comparison strikes a chord with Linda Ambard, a gold star spouse.

“I really think the apology was very trivial versus the way he minimized the military sacrifice,” Ambard said.

Ambard’s husband, Phil, served in the military for 26 years.

He was killed in action in 2011 when someone he trusted assassinated him and eight others in Afghanistan.

“He never lost sight of the freedoms and opportunities given to him by his American citizenship,” Ambard said. “He volunteered to go to Afghanistan believing that through empathy and education, countries could change.”

Four of their five children have or are serving our country; one of them is deployed at this moment.

“They’re far away. They’re not coming home for dinner,” she said, “and their catered meals consist of MREs, which are not good meals versus somebody cooking really nice meals for you.”

Ambard hopes Brady’s comments, which have generated backlash on social media, serve as an opportunity to educate the public on true sacrifice.

It looks like her late husband Phil, their children, and Laura.

“I would hope that his words are a little more measured from here on out,” she said.

