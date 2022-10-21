Read full article on original website
click orlando
Man arrested in fatal shooting of woman found near Holden Heights, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested months after the fatal shooting of a woman who was found in a residential area near Holden Heights in August, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said Tasmine Shawaun Boatwright was arrested on Tuesday. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Missing 16-year-old girl found shot to death outside Orange County home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old girl found shot to death Monday evening outside a home in Orange County had been reported missing in August, Orlando police said. The fatal shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Broken Pine Circle, just west of Hiawassee Road near Clarcona Ocoee Road. [TRENDING: East...
WESH
Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County
COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on Peachtree Street around 11:45 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department. One person was hurt during the shooting. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Police said...
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
click orlando
Orlando police look to question man, woman in homicide investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police released a picture Tuesday of a man and a woman they are looking to question in a homicide investigation. The photo comes more than two weeks after a man was found dead in the 600 block of Lexington Ave. on Oct. 9. Police have...
fox35orlando.com
Man killed, woman hurt in shooting in Pine Hills; reward being offered in case
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead and injured a woman early Sunday in Pine Hills, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. outside a home...
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
WESH
Orange County fire crews respond to building fire
BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
click orlando
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
click orlando
Woman arrested months after fatal hit-and-run sends cyclist into Indian River, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Monday more than 4 months after a hit-and-run crash that threw a bicyclist into the Indian River, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Anabel Morales, 35, was arrested in Orange County on a warrant out of Brevard County on charges including...
WESH
Man indicted for cold case killing of Daytona Beach woman 30 years ago
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man already serving life in prison in Florida for the murder of a Brevard County woman has now been indicted in the murder of a woman in Daytona Beach decades ago. Investigators say 53-year-old Michael Townson confessed to the murder of Linda Little who...
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
Man seriously hurt, car crash leads to criminal investigation in Osceola County, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County deputies believe criminal behavior was involved in a single-vehicle crash. Deputies said it happened Sunday night at the corner of Simpson Road and Buenaventura Boulevard. Investigators said they found a couple of empty shell casings inside the vehicle. However, they have not recovered...
Reward offered for information in murder near downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are asking for help solving a murder near downtown Orlando on Oct. 9. Officers were called to the 600 block of Lexington Avenue just before 10 p.m. after someone reported a man lying in the street. See map of location below:. When police arrived, they...
WESH
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's
ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando USPS letter carrier robbed while delivery mail; $50,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest
ORLANDO, Fla. - A United States Postal Service letter carrier was threatened and robbed while delivering mail in Orlando in early October. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is now offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest and conviction. It is the fifth reported robbery of a...
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
Polk County man angered by construction allegedly shoots at car: PCSO
A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a car after he was angered by construction work, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
WESH
1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
