Orange County, FL

WESH

Police: 1 person shot, injured in Brevard County

COCOA, Fla. — Cocoa police responded to the scene of a shooting Tuesday night. The shooting occurred on Peachtree Street around 11:45 p.m., according to the Cocoa Police Department. One person was hurt during the shooting. The condition of that person is not known at this time. Police said...
COCOA, FL
WESH

Orange County fire crews respond to building fire

BITHLO, Fla. — The Orange County Fire Rescue Department responded to a building fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in Bithlo and located at a leasing office at Justus Boat Transport. Fire crews were able to put out the fire and no one was hurt, according to fire officials.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee business

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Kissimmee plaza, according to police. Officers said they were called to 2006 Michigan Ave. Monday afternoon. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange County crash | VOTER GUIDE: What you need...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified

SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Orlando Denny's

ORLANDO, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting inside an Orlando Denny's Monday morning. Orlando police say it happened around 3 a.m. at the restaurant in the 5700 block of TG Lee Boulevard. Police say a suspect opened fire inside the Denny's and one person was killed...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WESH

1 hurt in shooting outside Kissimmee barbershop near day care

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The search for a suspect is on after one person was shot outside of a Barber Shop in Kissimmee on Monday. Parents like Elizabeth Alonso got a scare after the shooting forced her child’s day care to go into lockdown. "Sometimes the kids are outside...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Deputies: Driver who approached boy at school bus stop determined to be ‘innocent misunderstanding’

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies said a suspicious incident involving an East Ridge Middle School student waiting for a bus was an “innocent misunderstanding.”. Deputies said the 12-year-old was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Oct 20, when a man in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

