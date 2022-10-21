Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
The #Australian #sharemarket opened on a high note. The #ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile #ASX All Ordinaries was also sharply up, gaining 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, the #volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 8.37 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market #Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
During the September quarter, Empire Resources’ (ASX:ERL) was focused on the exploration activities at its Penny’s Gold Project and Yuinmery Project. The exploration programs consisted of drilling campaigns and downhole electromagnetic geophysical surveys. During the period, Horizon Minerals finalised the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Penny's Find...
The Australian share market is expected to start the day higher. The latest SPI futures indicate that the ASX 200 would open 40 points or 0.6% higher on Tuesday. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.5% higher at 6,779.4 points. The Australian share market is expected to start the day...
BetMakers has announced a deal to purchase Punting Form in an AU$20 million buyout. Shares of BetMakers are up 3.731% at AU$0.347 after the announcement. Both companies have decided on an initial cash payment of AU$3 million, with an additional AU$17 million upon achieving the set benchmarks. Australia-based wagering company...
The Australian share market is expected to rebound this morning. Oz Minerals are on track for copper production guidance. Alpha high purity alumina now in the commissioning stage at Gladstone and Jervois approves 2035 net zero greenhouse gas emission target Finland operations.
A CDC advisory committee recommends that the covid vaccine be added to regular immunization schedules for 2023.
The PCVX stock jumped over 70 per cent soon after the US market opened on Monday. Its trading volume was nearly six million during writing. The company has announced positive topline results for its vaccine candidate. The stocks of the biotechnology company, Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCVX) were among the top...
Renegade Exploration (ASX:RNX) will drill two 250m deep holes targeting large coincident magnetic induced polarisation (IP) anomaly at Edgarda copper-cobalt prospect. The prospect is part of the Carpentaria Joint Venture (CJV) and is in close proximity to various discoveries by Carnaby Resources. As per the company update, the drilling program...
Shares of Telstra were trading at AU$3.84 apiece, up 1.19% on ASX today at 10.36 AM AEDT. This is in line with ASX 200 index, which was up 1.92% at 6,805.20 points. The company has changed its code to ‘TLSDA’ temporarily. Shares of Telstra Corporation Limited (ASX:TLS) were...
US-based cryptocurrency exchange, Kraken, has become the latest crypto platform to cut ties with Russia. The decision from Kraken comes as the European Union has imposed its latest sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Watch this show for the latest happenings in the crypto space.
Heartland signs an agreement to acquire Melbourne-based Challenger Bank. The deal would give HGH an opportunity to expand in Australia. HGH plans to fund the acquisition through its existing resources. Heartland Group Holdings Limited (NZX: HGH) has signed an agreement to buy Challenger Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. The deal...
Lithium is a naturally occurring metal found combined within igneous rocks. The metal finds use in a number of important technologies, such as rechargeable batteries. Lithium is also in high demand these days as it is needed for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles. Lithium is a naturally occurring metal. However,...
According to the S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI, the UK output slumped to 47.2 in October. The growth in the private sector has slowed down to a 21-month low. The UK's economy has been struggling to find answers to rising inflation and the soaring cost of living crisis for quite some time. The inflation in Britain hit the 40-year high mark yet another time, rising above 10% for the first time since 1982 on the back of annual consumer price inflation.
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) noted a 12 per cent drop in its Q3 FY22 revenue. The total vehicle deliveries of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 42 per cent YoY in Q3 FY22. Revenue of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) rose six per cent YoY in Q3 FY22.
In September 2022, Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) acquired an accommodation camp for the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project, a significant de-risking milestone. The camp includes 178 AC-fitted and furnished rooms with adjoining bathrooms. This acquisition is in line with the company's plan to progress project execution workstreams in parallel with finalising...
The battery electric truck for underground mining TH665B will make its debut in Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 conducted in Sydney from 2 to 4 November 2022. Sandvik’s TH655B will assist miners in controlling emissions. IMARC 2022 will also feature other Sandvik products, such...
After witnessing chaos at airports during summer, travellers may see smooth half-term getaways in the coming weeks. The airlines believe that they can carry out their operation without disruptions. The holiday plans for many this summer were ruined as airlines decided to cancel thousands of flights. In fact, there was...
Asian shares mostly higher, tracking Wall Street advance
BANGKOK (AP) — Shares advanced Tuesday in Asia after Wall Street shook off an early bout of unsettled trading and ended higher. U.S. futures edged 0.1% higher and oil prices also gained. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng gained 0.9% to 15,313.22 after a 6.4% selloff the day before that took it to its lowest close in 14 years. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.7%, to 2,999.55.
