Rochester, NY

RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester

By Jim Tortora, James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown.

MCSO investigating fatal crash on 390 near Thruway

North Goodman Street was closed for several hours between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue for the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.

