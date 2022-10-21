RPD: Man found shot to death on North Goodman Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after being shot Thursday night in Rochester.
According to the Rochester Police Department, a man later identified as 34-year-old Anthony Williams was found dead on North Goodman Street near Keller Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say no suspects are in custody and the motive and circumstances are unknown.
North Goodman Street was closed for several hours between Bay Street and Clifford Avenue for the investigation.
Anyone with information is being asked to call 911.
