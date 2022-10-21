ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) advancing on its projects after an action-packed September quarter

During the September quarter, Empire Resources’ (ASX:ERL) was focused on the exploration activities at its Penny’s Gold Project and Yuinmery Project. The exploration programs consisted of drilling campaigns and downhole electromagnetic geophysical surveys. During the period, Horizon Minerals finalised the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Penny's Find...
Shree Minerals (ASX:SHH) shares surge 20% on Dundas Project POW approval

Shree Minerals has received approval to commence drilling at the Dundas project. The RAB drilling campaign will target gold anomalies and lithium pegmatites in the southern part of E63/2046. The company also secured a go ahead for infill auger drilling of soil samples to delineate targets for RAB and RC...
Jindalee’s (ASX:JRL) subsidiary signs option agreement for Deep Well Ni-Cu-PGE Project

Jindalee is boosting its project portfolio with an 80% interest in the Deep Well Project in Western Australia. Dynamic Metals, a spinoff entity, is acquiring the stake from M61 Holdings for AU$270,000. The project will be part of Dynamic’s existing strong battery metals pipeline after its proposed listing on the...
MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) submits Mining Licence Applications for Corridor projects

MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) has successfully submitted the Mining Licence Applications (MLA’s) for its Corridor projects. The INAMI accepted the submission, re-numbering Corridor Central and Corridor South to 11142C and 11137C, respectively. The application was based on the data confirming a low-cost structure. Company has also planned further exploration activities...
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) makes a strategic move, acquires accommodation camp for Sorby Hills project

In September 2022, Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) acquired an accommodation camp for the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project, a significant de-risking milestone. The camp includes 178 AC-fitted and furnished rooms with adjoining bathrooms. This acquisition is in line with the company's plan to progress project execution workstreams in parallel with finalising...
American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) Breaking Out After DOE Awards Co $57.7 Million to Build its Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada

American Battery Technology Co (OTCMKTS: ABML) is beginning to see some upward momentum and volume has picked up dramatically after the Company was awarded $57.7 million from the Department of Energy (DOE) to build its $115 million Commercial-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facility in Nevada. This award was announced during a Presidential event at the White House, which included a direct conversation about the importance of this project between U.S. President Joe Biden, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, and ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert. Right now, 75% of battery manufacturing is done in China,’’ Biden said. “By undercutting U.S. manufacturing with their unfair subsidies and trade practices, China seized a significant portion of the (battery) market. Today we’re stepping up to … take it back — not all of it, but bold goals and actions to make sure we’re back in the (battery production) game in a big way.’’ Ryan Melsert, CEO of American Battery Technology Co. in Reno, Nevada, told Biden that U.S. intervention in the battery market was overdue. “Unfortunately, the U.S. is almost a non-player in the lithium game,’’ Melsert said, noting that less than 1% of lithium products globally are made in the U.S. His company, which makes lithium hydroxide for battery cathodes, is changing that, along with other grant recipients, Melsert said. “Vehicle manufacturers are really hungry to buy these materials from U.S.-based resources,’’ he told Biden.
Explore the Largest Lithium Deposits in the World

Earth has many natural resources. Humans have learned to use some of these, but some resources remain untapped. Additionally, the use of some of these resources, such as mercury, can lead to negative effects on the environment. This is why resources that can actually lead to improvements in the environment...
Explorer Drills for High-Grade Gold at Untapped Yukon Project

After receiving its exploration permit from the Yukon government, Seabridge Gold Inc. (SEA:TSX; SA:NYSE.MKT) is drilling 1,500 to 1,800 meters at its 3 Aces project there with assays pending before the end of the year. The company believes the project could host even higher-grade gold than its massive KSM project...
PureGold Mine to be put on 'care and maintenance immediately'

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. PureGold is a Canadian gold mining company, located in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada. The company owns and operates...
Materials jumps 2.12% on ASX | Why Bank of Queensland and Viva Energy are trading higher?

The #Australian #sharemarket opened on a high note. The #ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile #ASX All Ordinaries was also sharply up, gaining 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, the #volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 8.37 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market #Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
Gold Mining Co. Makes 'Excellent' Discovery

Troilus Gold Corp. (TLG:TSX; CHXMF:OTC; CM5R:FRA) discovered a new zone, hit the highest grade ever, and returned some of the best drill results at its namesake gold project in Quebec's historic Val d'Or mining district, reported Stifel analyst Ian Parkinson in an October 17, 2022 research note. Based on these results, the Toronto-based explorer will advance Troilus to a feasibility study, due out in H2/23.

