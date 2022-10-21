Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ghosts of LA's Infamous 90s Past Still Haunt The Viper Room, Soon to Be DemolishedLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok BaffledLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
ABC30 Fresno
Sources: Lakers' Russell Westbrook won't face Nuggets
Russell Westbrook will not be available for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night against the Nuggetsin Denver because of left hamstring soreness, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook had been listed as doubtful for the game a day earlier. Sources previously told Wojnarowski that the veteran point guard remains...
ABC30 Fresno
Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder
OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers guard Russell Westbrook doubtful for Wednesday
Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring soreness, the team announced. Westbrook was limited to five minutes in the Lakers' preseason finale because of the hamstring issue and later said that coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in that game could have contributed to the injury.
ABC30 Fresno
3-point shooting sinks Lakers again; Russell Westbrook benched late
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for the final three possessions of L.A.'s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and Ham was unflinching when asked if he'd have to manage any fallout with the point guard from his decision. "We don't have time...
ABC30 Fresno
NBA first-week surprises: The good (the Jazz!), the bad (the 76ers) and the ugly (sorry, Lakers f...
The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.
ABC30 Fresno
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists
LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Paul, 37, assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
ABC30 Fresno
Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers
Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.will miss Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of lumbar management, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. A back injury limited Porter to nine games in 2021-22, and he...
ABC30 Fresno
Klay Thompson ejected in career first after jawing with Devin Booker, Suns
PHOENIX --WarriorsguardKlay Thompsonwas ejected for the first time in his career after picking up two consecutive technical fouls during a chippy third quarterin Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the five-time All-Star's first career ejection in 759 regular-season and playoff games. Thompson had...
ABC30 Fresno
Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid
LOS ANGELES -- - Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the...
ABC30 Fresno
Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games
And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharksin San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.
Comments / 0