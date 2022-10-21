ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ABC30 Fresno

Sources: Lakers' Russell Westbrook won't face Nuggets

Russell Westbrook will not be available for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night against the Nuggetsin Denver because of left hamstring soreness, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook had been listed as doubtful for the game a day earlier. Sources previously told Wojnarowski that the veteran point guard remains...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Kawhi Leonard (knee) sits out Clippers' loss to Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Kawhi Leonard experienced stiffness in his surgically repaired right knee and missed the LA Clippers' 108-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The two teams will meet again Thursday in Oklahoma City, and Leonard will sit that one out as well. Before Tuesday's loss,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook doubtful for Wednesday

Russell Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Los Angeles Lakers' road game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because of left hamstring soreness, the team announced. Westbrook was limited to five minutes in the Lakers' preseason finale because of the hamstring issue and later said that coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in that game could have contributed to the injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

3-point shooting sinks Lakers again; Russell Westbrook benched late

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers coach Darvin Ham benched Russell Westbrook for the final three possessions of L.A.'s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, and Ham was unflinching when asked if he'd have to manage any fallout with the point guard from his decision. "We don't have time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

NBA first-week surprises: The good (the Jazz!), the bad (the 76ers) and the ugly (sorry, Lakers f...

The first week of the 2022-23 NBA season did not disappoint, delivering big-time performances, upsets and playoff-caliber matchups. Ja Morant and Paolo Banchero got off to strong starts, as the Memphis Grizzlies star scored 49 points against the Houston Rocketson Friday night and the Orlando Magic player on Wednesdaybecame the first rookie since LeBron James to debut with at least 25 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists -- he had 27, 9 and 5 against the Detroit Pistons.
ABC30 Fresno

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reaches 11,000 career assists

LOS ANGELES -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul reached 11,000 career assists with a pair in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Paul, 37, assisted on the Suns' first basket of the game Sunday night, a 3-pointer by Devin Booker. Paul followed with an alley-oop pass to Deandre Ayton, who dunked.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC30 Fresno

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar management) out vs. Lakers

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr.will miss Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers because of lumbar management, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. There is optimism he could be back for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. A back injury limited Porter to nine games in 2021-22, and he...
DENVER, CO
ABC30 Fresno

Klay Thompson ejected in career first after jawing with Devin Booker, Suns

PHOENIX --WarriorsguardKlay Thompsonwas ejected for the first time in his career after picking up two consecutive technical fouls during a chippy third quarterin Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It was the five-time All-Star's first career ejection in 759 regular-season and playoff games. Thompson had...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC30 Fresno

Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

LOS ANGELES -- - Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC30 Fresno

Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games

And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharksin San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.
SAN JOSE, CA

