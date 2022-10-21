‘Blue Rush’ Podcast Episode 118: Will Giants Avoid a Letdown in Jacksonville?

The Giants are sizzling hot going into the warmth of Jacksonville.

But they need to avoid a letdown. The Jaguars are not very good. Big Blue are the flat-out better team right now. Though all is great in Giants land at 5-1, this is a perfect chance for them to keep the positive mojo going and get to 6-1. To preview the game, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and Brandon London. Former Giants wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Steve Smith also stops by along with Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan.

Brandon London and I will be co-hosting a LIVE Blue Rush podcast Sunday following the Giants-Jaguars game around 5 p.m. at Pilsener Haus & Biergarten in Hoboken. We will be joined by Giants Super Bowl champion wide receiver David Tyree. So come out for the live podcast, have a few drinks and join the crew.

GIANTS AT JAGUARS GAME STORYLINES: Giants getting reinforcements back this week on defense. Going up against old Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who hurt the Giants by giving up in his final game as coach in 2020. Evan Engram going up against his old team. Lots of fun storylines in this matchup.

STEVE SMITH INTERVIEW: Former Giants wide receiver Steve Smith stops by to talk about 5-1 Big Blue.

Former Giants wide receiver Steve Smith stops by to talk about 5-1 Big Blue. HOW GIANTS AVOID LETDOWN: Giants need to stop the Jaguars’ run game.

Giants need to stop the Jaguars’ run game. ASHLYN SULLIVAN – KNOW YOUR ENEMY: Jaguars team reporter lets us inside the Jags’ side of this game.

Jaguars team reporter lets us inside the Jags’ side of this game. PREDICTIONS: Will the Giants beat the Jaguars? The guys go through a bunch of stats and give their over/unders.

