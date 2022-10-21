Read full article on original website
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD ENTERS INTO LAWSUIT AGAINST JUUL
On Monday night, the Indiana School Board authorized the district to enter into a class-action lawsuit against a popular e-cigarette manufacturer. The lawsuit agreement is with two law groups to enter the nationwide, multi-district lawsuit against Juul Labs, with the district seeking money related to district costs that are connected with the use of vaping products. Superintendent Michael Vuckovich talked about the three things that would be done with any money received from the lawsuit.
COMMISSIONERS RECEIVE GOOD NEWS ON VACCINE FRONT
The Indiana County Commissioners got some good news during the county Covid-19 update today during their meeting. County Emergency Management Director Tom Stutzman said that the vaccination rates have increased dramatically in recent weeks. He added that the previous increases were none to minimal, and that he hoped the increase...
THOMAS RODGER CLAWSON, 84
Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA. The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA. Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in...
PHEASANT STOCKING ACTIVITIES DELAYED
State game lands in Indiana and 11 other counties due to receive pheasants ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season has seen stocking activities delayed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that heavy snowfall at the commission’s Southwest Game Farm near the town of Distant in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County damaged some netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in bad need of repairs. As such, there were many birds loose on the grounds and Game Commission staff are working to get them back into the enclosures.
TWILA MAE (SHIRLEY) DUNMIRE, 80
Twila Mae (Shirley) Dunmire, 80, of Blairsville, PA passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John A. and Nevada (Marsh) Shirley, she was born May 16, 1942 in Indiana, PA. Twila and Leonard were married on October 26, 1968 and would have celebrated their 54th...
BOBBY GLENN BENDER, 57
Bobby Glenn Bender, 57, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The son of William Dale and Ruth Marie (Carley) Bender, He was born February 25, 1965 in Indiana. Bobby was a graduate of Indiana High School. After high school he was employed by...
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
JURY SELECTION TODAY FOR BRADY DISTEFANO
Today is the start of jury selection for the trial of a Cambria County man charged in the death of an IUP fraternity brother after a fight in 2017. Court documents show that the trial of 25-year-old Brady DiStefano of Johnstown will start today with jury selection. He is charged with felony aggravated assault in connection with the death of Caleb Zweig on February 3rd, 2017. The two were involved in a fight that lead to Zweig’s death at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Former Indiana County President Judge William Martin had dismissed the case, saying there was insufficient evidence to support charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault, but part of that was overturned by a state superior court ruling, saying that there was enough evidence for a charge of aggravated assault.
INDIANA BOROUGH ANNOUNCES ROAD CLOSURES
Indiana Borough has announced some road closures that will be in place today until this evening. One street that will be closed will be School Street from South 6th to South 7th Street, including the closure of the turning lane on South 6th on to Wayne Avenue. This will allow crews to remove a large tree. Also, a sewer line is being replaced today in the 1600 block of Church Street. That portion of roadway will be closed while work is underway.
INDIANA WOMAN KILLED IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY FIRE
An Indiana woman was killed in a fire in Armstrong County Sunday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittanning barracks said that 80-year-old Judith Zacherl was found inside a home on Rimerton Road in Madison Township in the north-central part of the county. She was found in the living room after the fire was put out, according to Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers. The fire reportedly started around 1:00 PM. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
BRUSH FIRE, VEHICLE ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON TUESDAY
A brush fire was reported yesterday in East Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments were dispatched to Route 119 North near White Lane. This marks the 43rd brush fire call made this year in Indiana County. On top of the bus crash...
EIGHT PEOPLE APPREHENDED IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF DILLTOWN-AREA MAN
State police announced the arrest of eight individuals connected with the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old man from the Dilltown Area. State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield announced the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile who are all charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of Hayden Garreffa, with criminal homicide charges possibly coming later on. Those suspects are:
T-BONE STYLE CRASH REPORTED IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
One person suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash this afternoon in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched members from Indiana Fire Association, Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to the area along Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road shortly after 1 p.m. for the crash and fire officials described it as a T-bone-style collision.
BODY OF MISSING INDIANA COUNTY MAN FOUND
An Indiana County man that went missing last week was found dead over the weekend. State police from the Troop A barracks announced that the body of 19-year-old Hayden Robert Garreffa was discovered in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township around 4 a.m. on Saturday. Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, Jr. was called in to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death a homicide.
TWO MEN CHARGED WITH TRESPASS, SIMPLE ASSAULT FOR INCIDENT ON SATURDAY
Indiana Borough Police have charged two men with criminal trespass and simple assault from an incident on Saturday. Police say that they were called out to the 200 block of South 7th Street at 12:32 AM for individuals trying to get into a home. When they got there, they found that 25-year-olds Blane Jones of Pittsburgh and Shamaar Vancol of Northampton were able to make their way into the home and got into a physical altercation with the occupants before leaving and later returning.
HOMER-CENTER OUTLASTS WEST SHAMOKIN FOR HERITAGE VOLLEYBALL TITLE
For the second straight season, Homer-Center knocked off West Shamokin to win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship, breaking open a tight match with a crushing win in the fourth set to win the title, 3-1. West Shamokin prevailed in a tense opening set, 32-30, but the Wildcats took the next...
INDIANA HIGH GRAD NAMED PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
IUP soccer player Hannah Scardina, an Indiana High grad, was named yesterday the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week. Scardina scored two goals and had an assist in two games last week. On Wednesday, the junior assisted on Rachel Onderko’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Edinboro and on...
FIRST REGIONAL RANKINGS DUE TODAY
Fresh off Saturday’s 44-7 win over Seton Hill, undefeated IUP travels to Erie on Saturday to take on 6-2 Gannon, which blasted Mercyhurst, 49-14. The new AFCA Coaches Poll is due out today. More importantly the first Division II Regional Rankings of the season are due today. IUP will be highly rated, as will fellow undefeated PSAC power Shepherd.
CRIMSON HAWKS A HEADACHE FOR SYRACUSE IN EXHIBITION OPENER
IUP men’s basketball opened the exhibition season impressively, leading well into the second half before dropping an 86-68 decision to Syracuse on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. IUP, ranked second nationally in the NCAA Division II preseason power rankings, annually play top-caliber Division I competition in exhibition...
LOMBARDI’S CREW OPENS EXHIBITION SEASON
Coach Joe Lombardi’s IUP men’s basketball team opens its exhibition season tonight with a game against Division I power Syracuse at what used to be known as the Carrier Dome. It’s now known as the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is at 7 PM. The team played a...
