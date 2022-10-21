New thrift store aims to make an impact in Des Moines community

DES MOINES, Iowa –It’s that time of year again when shopping can take on some urgency. The need is coming as cold winds blow into the state of Iowa.

A new store has opened which may help some people get what they need for winter without paying an arm and a leg. Thriftmart, on Euclid Ave., is open for business after a ribbon cutting Thursday morning. The first day drew value shoppers from across the Des Moines metro area.

“We are so excited to open the doors at Thriftmart and offer the neighborhood a premium shopping experience with high quality merchandise at thrift store prices,” said Jacki Stevens, Thriftmart Founder and CEO, in a news release. “Our vision is to become everyone’s favorite thrift store.”

Thriftmart is owned by Joppa, a privately funded non-profit organization that helps homeless people survive, and fills in the gaps in homeless services.

“Oh my Goodness, this is heaven. I love it. I’m telling my friends this is where you need to go,” said Kelly Apodaca, of Des Moines. “My mother and father always told me that a rich man’s trash is a poor man’s treasure.”

One shopper at the grand opening appreciates the mission of helping the homeless. Joppa helped her get an apartment after being homeless.

“They helped me with housing when I was camping down there by the shelter in the woods,” said Tonya LaFarr. “MaryAnn, is the one who got me an apartment on the south side.”

