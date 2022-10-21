Read full article on original website
Empire Resources (ASX:ERL) advancing on its projects after an action-packed September quarter
During the September quarter, Empire Resources’ (ASX:ERL) was focused on the exploration activities at its Penny’s Gold Project and Yuinmery Project. The exploration programs consisted of drilling campaigns and downhole electromagnetic geophysical surveys. During the period, Horizon Minerals finalised the acquisition of the remaining 50% of Penny's Find...
Alchemy (ASX:ALY) commences lithium focused RC drilling at Karonie Project
Alchemy Resources has kicked off lithium-focused maiden drilling at its Karonie Lithium-Gold Project. The target strike for drilling corresponds to an extensive system of pegmatites indicated by soil sampling and field mapping programs. Initially, the program will test high-priority lithium targets at the Hickory and Cherry prospects, soon to be...
Shree Minerals (ASX:SHH) shares surge 20% on Dundas Project POW approval
Shree Minerals has received approval to commence drilling at the Dundas project. The RAB drilling campaign will target gold anomalies and lithium pegmatites in the southern part of E63/2046. The company also secured a go ahead for infill auger drilling of soil samples to delineate targets for RAB and RC...
How are these 4 ASX consumer shares performing today?
Consumer stocks represent companies that deal with consumer-oriented products and services. The consumer sector is broadly classified into two categories - consumer staples and consumer discretionary. Consumer stocks can be referred to as those companies that deal with the business of consumer-oriented products such as food, beverages, tobacco, etc. The...
ASX 200 rises; Novonix, Credit Corp gain
Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday. The ASX 200 marginally rose in opening trade, surging 1 point, or 0.015%, to 6,780.40. On Monday, the benchmark index closed 1.5% higher at 6,779.4 points. Australian shares opened flat on Tuesday after Wall Street surged on hopes that US Federal Reserve would remain...
ASX to rebound. Oz Minerals on track for guidance
The Australian share market is expected to rebound this morning. Oz Minerals are on track for copper production guidance. Alpha high purity alumina now in the commissioning stage at Gladstone and Jervois approves 2035 net zero greenhouse gas emission target Finland operations.
Materials jumps 2.12% on ASX | Why Bank of Queensland and Viva Energy are trading higher?
The #Australian #sharemarket opened on a high note. The #ASX200 was up sharply, gaining 2.18 per cent. Meanwhile #ASX All Ordinaries was also sharply up, gaining 2.19 per cent. On the other hand, the #volatility index, the A-VIX is sharply lower today, dropping 8.37 per cent. Watch this video for the latest Australian Market #Commentary, Stock Market #News, Business News and more.
What is boosting Novonix’s (ASX:NVX) shares over 16% today?
Novonix’s shares were trading at AU$2.57 each, up 16.29% on ASX at 11.28 AM AEDT. The company has been chosen for US$150 million grant by the US Department of Energy (DOE). The money would be used to build a 30,000 tpa US production facility. Shares of Novonix Limited (ASX:NVX)...
Galan Lithium's (ASX:GLN) shares up 20% today; here’s why
Galan has shared an update on its Hombre Muerto West Project today. The Hombre Muerto West Project (HMW Project) has seen a significant rise in its JORC (2012) stated Mineral Resource estimate. Shares of Galan were trading at AU$1.54 apiece, up 20.87% on ASX today at 10.54 AM AEDT. ASX-listed...
ASX 200 closes sharply higher; materials & IT lead gains
The ASX 200 benchmark index closed up today (24 October), gaining 102.60 points or 1.54% to end at 6,779.40 points. Over the last five days, the index has gained 1.73%, but is down 8.94% for the last year to date. Materials was the biggest gainer, advancing 2.68% followed by IT...
Heartland Group (NZX:HGH) inks deal to buy Australia’s Challenger Bank
Heartland signs an agreement to acquire Melbourne-based Challenger Bank. The deal would give HGH an opportunity to expand in Australia. HGH plans to fund the acquisition through its existing resources. Heartland Group Holdings Limited (NZX: HGH) has signed an agreement to buy Challenger Bank, subject to regulatory approvals. The deal...
Boab Metals (ASX:BML) makes a strategic move, acquires accommodation camp for Sorby Hills project
In September 2022, Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) acquired an accommodation camp for the Sorby Hills Lead-Silver Project, a significant de-risking milestone. The camp includes 178 AC-fitted and furnished rooms with adjoining bathrooms. This acquisition is in line with the company's plan to progress project execution workstreams in parallel with finalising...
Brief profile of Australia’s mineral resources
In Australia, mining accounted for about 10% of the total GDP as of June 2022. Australia is the largest lithium producer and among the top five producers of iron ore, gold, lead, nickel, and zinc, globally. Of the 350 mine sites operating countrywide, nearly one-third are in Western Australia, one-fourth...
Renegade (ASX:RNX) to drill at highly prospective Edgarda copper-cobalt prospect
Renegade Exploration (ASX:RNX) will drill two 250m deep holes targeting large coincident magnetic induced polarisation (IP) anomaly at Edgarda copper-cobalt prospect. The prospect is part of the Carpentaria Joint Venture (CJV) and is in close proximity to various discoveries by Carnaby Resources. As per the company update, the drilling program...
World’s biggest battery electric truck makes its way to Australia
The battery electric truck for underground mining TH665B will make its debut in Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) 2022 conducted in Sydney from 2 to 4 November 2022. Sandvik’s TH655B will assist miners in controlling emissions. IMARC 2022 will also feature other Sandvik products, such...
NSW government grants 1.4 GWh superbattery contract to Akaysha Energy
The New South Wales (NSW) government has chosen Australian Akaysha Energy to fulfil the requirements of its superbattery project. Akaysha Energy will develop a battery energy storage system with an energy storage capacity of 1.4 GWh. The NSW government has called its Waratah Super Battery ‘the biggest network battery in...
