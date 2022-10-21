Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to begin new crackdown efforts on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The City and County of Honolulu is set to begin its new crackdown efforts on Monday on illegal short-term vacation rentals on Oahu. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said illegal rentals offering stays of under 30 days could now face fines of $10,000 per day. The mayor initially...
hawaiinewsnow.com
World's smartest minds gather in Honolulu for this week's Applied Superconductivity Conference
Leslie Jordan, the beloved comedian and actor known for "Will and Grace," has died at 67. Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 24, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Pedestrian safety improvements at two busy Waikiki intersections. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The state begins new pilot project...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Interisland capacity
From Japan, the known bookings are only a little over 6,000 a month. In normal times, we sometimes get that many from Japan in a day. The Ewa Plain had the most closings in September. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 7:27 AM HST. |. By HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's most understaffed hospital has a plan to add dozens of homegrown caregivers
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Lots of sunshine, breezy trade winds to start the workweek
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through midweek will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Amid historic levels of learning loss nationally, Hawaii’s test scores remain mostly steady
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite historic declines in learning across the U.S. due to the pandemic, there’s a bit of good news for Hawaii students. According to the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results released Monday, Hawaii’s fourth-graders performed above national averages in reading and math. In reading,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
SmartMoney Monday: When to open up a 'CD'
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Updated: 5 hours ago. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather to dominate the work week
Typical trade wind conditions are expected for the coming week, with moderate to breezy winds bringing passing clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas. Stable conditions should limit rainfall through midweek. By Thursday, trade winds will back off slightly as an upper trough digs down from the north. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at
The week-long event is a chance for companies and professionals to showcase the very latest in the world of superconductivity. In this SmartMoney Monday, we're going to learn when it makes sense to open a Time Deposit Account or Certificate of Deposit, commonly known as a "CD." Business Report: Interisland...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Drier conditions are expected Sunday, with only isolated showers for windward and mauka areas. Tracking some residual moisture and pop up showers PLUS high surf due to a storm north of the islands. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. Expect north...
hawaiinewsnow.com
New project is aimed at making the state’s no. 1 tourist destination more pedestrian-friendly
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is kicking off a new pilot project to increase pedestrian safety in Waikiki. Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane along with Ena and Kalia Road were turned into all-pedestrian crossings on Saturday. That means there will be a period when all traffic signals are red...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public asked to weigh in on Ala Wai Complete Streets project
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The public is asked to weigh in on the city’s “Complete Streets” proposal for the Ala Wai Boulevard at its final community meeting. This is the community’s last chance to give input on the plan. The plan calls for a two-way protected bikeway,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. The so-called “unpacking” of three pipelines that lead to the facility will kick off Tuesday. Once that’s complete, the Navy will begin emptying...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind weather conditions for the coming week
Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we'll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this 1970s-era jail is up for debate
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl driving up Hawaii overdoses, drug agents are urging caution for trick-or-treaters
After delay, Navy to kick off first phase of massive Red Hill defueling effort. The Navy is preparing to kick off the first phase of a massive effort to empty the Red Hill underground fuel facility. OCCC is obsolete and overcrowded. What’s next for this 1970s-era jail is up for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trade wind pattern to dominate the coming week
Great weekend to go star gazing and to enjoy the Orionid meteor shower!. Sun, Wind and some rain today, trade wind weather tomorrow. Transition weather day for parts of the states as a showery cloud band will move across Kauai tonight through Friday. Trade winds will push over the eastern end of the state late Friday afternoon and will bring a band of moisture along with it. This moisture will spread westward as the trades fill in across the rest of the state Friday night. A typical trade wind weather pattern is expected for the weekend and into next week, which means lots of sunshine with windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a day just for them, elephants at Honolulu Zoo get plenty of love — and pumpkins
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Zoo showcased its elephants Sunday in a free ‘Ele-Fun’ day. Attendees got a chance to meet and learn more about the conservation of elephants — and feed them large pumpkins!. Sheila Watumull organized the event in honor of her late husband’s 95th birthday....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popularity of non-lethal pellet guns is on the rise in Hawaii. With the recent increase in random street crimes and a new U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing residents to carry concealed weapons, non-lethal weapons like “Byrna launchers” are becoming an attractive alternative to traditional firearms.
Comments / 0