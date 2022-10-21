Trade wind weather prevails meaning lots of sun with windward and mauka showers, drifting leeward at. Lots of sunshine with locally breezy trades focusing showers over windward zones. The greatest coverage of showers through mid- week will be over Windward Maui and Big Island. An approaching trough will then bring potential for an increase in showers during the latter half of the week. Thursday into the weekend will feature a reduction in stability that will, at the least, contribute to a tendency for heavier trade wind showers. As we get closer to the weekend, we'll better be able to forecast for the potential for thunder over the Big Island on Thursday and/or Friday as the trough moves into the area.

HAWAII STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO