Read full article on original website
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
WRAL
Earnings have been mostly good. Just avoid the tech wreck
CNN — Stocks have rallied sharply in October, despite continued worries about rampant inflation globally, a strong dollar hurting multinational companies and the political and economic turmoil in the UK. A lot of the optimism has to do with the fact that investors are hoping the Federal Reserve will soon start to slow its pace of interest rate hikes.
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
That five-year difference will erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal, GM said.
WRAL
Microsoft, Spotify fall; Visa, Wingstop rise
NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:. Alphabet Inc., down $9.55 to $94.93. Google's parent company reported disappointing third-quarter financial results as advertising sales weakened. Microsoft Corp., down $19.34 to $231.32. The software maker reported disappointing growth in its cloud computing division and...
WRAL
DOJ codifies rule barring secret subpoenas of journalists' records
CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday that the Justice Department formally introduced regulations barring department employees from secretly seeking journalists' records except in limited circumstances. The new regulations only allow prosecutors to subpoena records in certain circumstances, including if the information they are seeking is imperative to...
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. The Washington Post on the West rebuilding Ukraine. Beyond Ukraine’s stunning recent battlefield successes, eight months of war have rendered the country a physical, financial and economic basket case. Millions of refugees have fled, the country’s gross domestic product has shrunk by about one-third, and the government, its budget depleted by the war, runs monthly deficits of $4 billion or more — mainly financed by Western grants, a lifeline for teachers, retirees living on pensions and millions of others.
Tesla under criminal probe for self-driving claims: Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the company’s claims about its self-driving technology, Reuters reported. The DOJ probe, which was reportedly opened last year, joins several other legal challenges over Tesla’s autopilot software. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) filed a...
WRAL
Threat of rail strike rises as members of another union reject proposed labor deal
CNN — Rank and file members of another railroad union have rejected a tentative labor deal, a move that further raises the odds that America's freight railroad workers will go on strike sometime next month. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted against September's tentative agreement, according to results announced...
Brazil's central bank holds 13.75% interest rate amid 'high' inflation
Brazil's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 13.75% on Wednesday, remarking that inflation "remains high" despite receding for three months in a row, just four days before a presidential election. For now, "inflation remains high" despite dropping for several months.
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
A woman is accusing Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion
Comments / 0