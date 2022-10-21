Read full article on original website
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
I'm in an amazing place in my life, says Iggy Azalea
Iggy Azalea is in "an amazing place" in her life. The 32-year-old rap star has revealed via social media that she's managed to "regrow" her confidence and she's "smiling bigger than ever now".
Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Remind Everyone of Their Steamy Connection With New PDA Photo
Since they started dating in 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have proven that they’re one steamy, loved-up couple. From matching outfits to plenty of PDA, they’ve really solidified themselves as Hollywood’s major “it couple.” While attending the Time100 Next event on Oct 25, their sweet connection was put on major display. Both stars walked the red carpet and showed off their incredible looks. Kelly, né Colson Baker, turned heads wearing a sheer corset with matching black leather gloves and pants. Fox also looked stunning rocking a structured copper dress and her new red hair. On Instagram, Fox posted some...
Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards
Bad Bunny and Harry Styles lead the nominations for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. The 28-year-old Puerto Rican rapper - real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio - is up for seven accolades, while the 'Late Night Talking' singer is up for six prizes.
Mutya Buena has 'never cared' what people think about her music
Mutya Buena has "never cared" what people think about her music. The 37-year-old pop star - who is best known as a founding member of the Sugababes - explained that while a "personal attack" on her character can often hurt, she has never had such a "bad reaction" when it comes to criticism of her work.
Kanye West 'risks ruining his legacy'
Vivica A. Fox has warned Kanye West that he risks ruining his "legacy" with his controversial comments. The 58-year-old actress has told Kanye, 45, that he shouldn't feel "afraid" to seek help after he recently posted anti-Semitic messages on social media.
John Legend is fully focused on being a dad
John Legend is "focused" on being dad after finishing up his latest career commitments. The 43-year-old singer - who has Luna, six, and four-year-old Miles, three with wife Chrissy Teigen - is now expecting his third child with the model and explained that he is concentrating on fatherhood, going on tour after releasing new music and his role as a mentor on 'The Voice.'
Rihanna looks set to make long-awaited music comeback this week
Rihanna is to make her long-awaited music comeback on the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' soundtrack this Friday (28.10.22). Marvel Studios has posted a teaser clip hinting that the 'Diamonds' hitmaker has new music on the way this week by isolating the "R" from "Forever" and posting the date of October 28, 2022.
Dolly Parton feels 'hurt and shocked' by Leslie Jordan's passing
Dolly Parton enjoyed a "special bond" with Leslie Jordan. The actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles on Monday morning (10.24.22), and Dolly has now paid a glowing tribute to the TV star.
Janelle Monae feels 'freer' than ever
Janelle Monae is determined to "live authentically". The 36-year-old singer revealed in April that she identifies as non-binary, and Janelle has been surprised by the praise that she's received from the LGBTQ community over recent months.
Here's What The Youngest Siblings From These 28 Late '90s And Early 2000s TV Shows Look Like Today
Spoiler: They are all older now.
