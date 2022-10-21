Read full article on original website
North Platte Post
🎧 Post Podcast: Weekly update with Mid-Plains United Way
Scotty was joined on Good Morning North Platte (FM 98.1) by Kylee from Mid-Plains United Way for a weekly update on the campaign. Visit www.midplainsunitedway.com.
Downtown North Platte merchants to host Halloween Walk Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The North Platte Downtown Association is getting in on the Halloween spirit with a Halloween walk. The walk will be from Noon to 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 29, with trick-or-treating, obstacle bounce house, games, face painting and more. There will also be a Costume Contest with boy, girl...
North Platte Community College's haunted corn maze to have shortened hours
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-The haunted corn maze hosted by the North Platte Community College softball team on NPCC’s south campus will have shortened hours going into its final weekend. The maze will be open from 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and from 7:30-10 p.m. Oct. 30-31. The theme...
North Platte Community College Theater Department to present Godspell
Tickets for “Godspell,” a production of the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse, will go on sale Nov. 7. “Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote the hit musicals, “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Children of Eden.”
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
NPCC's Jazzy Knights perform at Espresso Shop
The Jazzy Knights perform outside the Espresso Shop by Caravan in downtown North Platte on Thursday afternoon in a free and open concert. The Jazzy Knights serve as North Platte Community College’s jazz band, directed by Jennifer Winder.
Knights Volleyball to host Region IX postseason tourney
The North Platte Community College volleyball team will host the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Postseason Tournament this week against Southeast Community College. First serve is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
Kearney Hub
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie
KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
North Platte Telegraph
Crowd turns out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch week ahead of Halloween
A crowd turned out to Homestead Pumpkin Patch a week ahead of Halloween on a warm fall afternoon. Minneapolis-born. I am a hybrid reporter/photographer covering courts from county and district to basketball and beyond.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
Great Plains Health holding active shooter drill Friday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health, in partnership with North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol, will conduct an active-shooter response drill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the North Platte Health Pavilion. The training...
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
Patrol cites 1 business in Chase County during alcohol inspections
During the evening hours of Friday, October 21, investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections in Chase and Perkins Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.
Support acts for Nebraskaland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert series announced
Four artists who represent one of the deepest supporting casts ever assembled in North Platte fill out the lineup for the NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup announced this morning. Lainey Wilson, who raked in a staggering 6 CMA Award Nominations, headlines the group, with Morgan Wade, and Randall King. Wilson, along with an additional act that will be named later, will open for Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24th while Wade and King were added to the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23rd.
2 North Platte men arrested on drug distribution allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Two North Platte men have been arrested on drug distribution allegations following a traffic stop. Police said on Monday at around 6:38 a.m., officers responded to the report of a possibly intoxicated driver near McDonald Ave. and B St. Officers arrived in the area and eventually located a...
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
North Platte Police K9 sniffs out 13 grams of meth during traffic stop
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man has been arrested on felony drug allegations after a K9 sniffed out a substantial amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Police said on Oct. 19, at around 2:55 p.m., officers were monitoring traffic near Front St. and North Jefferson Ave. when they observed a vehicle with no license plates.
