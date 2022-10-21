Four artists who represent one of the deepest supporting casts ever assembled in North Platte fill out the lineup for the NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup announced this morning. Lainey Wilson, who raked in a staggering 6 CMA Award Nominations, headlines the group, with Morgan Wade, and Randall King. Wilson, along with an additional act that will be named later, will open for Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24th while Wade and King were added to the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23rd.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 5 DAYS AGO