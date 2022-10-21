ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Community College Theater Department to present Godspell

Tickets for “Godspell,” a production of the North Platte Community College Theater Department and the North Platte Community Playhouse, will go on sale Nov. 7. “Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz, who also wrote the hit musicals, “Wicked,” “Pippin” and “Children of Eden.”
Knights Volleyball to host Region IX postseason tourney

The North Platte Community College volleyball team will host the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX Postseason Tournament this week against Southeast Community College. First serve is at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd.
Nebraska Press Women honor Barb Batie

KEARNEY — Lexington journalist Barb Batie has been named the 2022 Communicator of Achievement by Nebraska Press Women. The award, which was presented at the organization’s fall conference in Kearney, is one of the highest honors for NPW members. Selection is based on the nominee’s professional achievements, community service and service to the organization.
Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol inspections

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- Alcohol inspections were held in Chase and Perkins Counties on Oct. 21 by the Nebraska State Patrol. NSP said they checked a total of 10 businesses on Friday. All of the businesses had reportedly checked the minor's ID but one of them still sold alcohol to the minor or a non-compliance rate of 10%.
Great Plains Health holding active shooter drill Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health, in partnership with North Platte Fire and Rescue, North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s office and the Nebraska State Patrol, will conduct an active-shooter response drill from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 28 at the North Platte Health Pavilion. The training...
Support acts for Nebraskaland Days Viaero Summer Jam Concert series announced

Four artists who represent one of the deepest supporting casts ever assembled in North Platte fill out the lineup for the NEBRASKAland DAYS Viaero Summer Jam Concert Series lineup announced this morning. Lainey Wilson, who raked in a staggering 6 CMA Award Nominations, headlines the group, with Morgan Wade, and Randall King. Wilson, along with an additional act that will be named later, will open for Jason Aldean on Saturday, June 24th while Wade and King were added to the Cody Johnson show on Friday, June 23rd.
North Platte man arrested on arson allegations

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A 19-year-old North Platte man has been arrested on numerous allegations, including arson. Police said at around 11:52 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the report of arson in the 1000 block of North Franklin Ave. Officers were shown a video of a man, later identified as...
